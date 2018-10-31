2019 BMW S 1000 RR Specs Leaked

Technical details and specifications of the upcoming 2019 BMW S 1000 RR have been leaked online, and if these specs are genuine, it seems the updated BMW S 1000 RR will get more technology and make more power than the outgoing model. For starters, the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR gets a new engine - a 999 cc, in-line four cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with what BMW calls ShiftCam variable valve technology. The rated output, according to the leaked specs, is 207 bhp at 13,500 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The ShiftCam technology is essentially BMW Motorrad's unique variable valve technology which debuted earlier this year on the new BMW R 1250 GS.

The wet weight (fully fuelled) of the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR is given as 197 kg, while the optional M Package with carbon fibre parts will have a kerb weight of 193.5 kg. Standard equipment includes four riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race), dynamic traction control (DTC), Hill Start Control (HSC), and Shift Assist Pro. Also new is a full-colour TFT display.

The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR will be unveiled at the upcoming EICMA show in Milan, Italy on November 5, 2018. BMW Motorrad has already released design renders of the new bike, and visually there are quite a few changes in the design. The most apparent change on the new model are the headlights. The asymmetrical headlight design of the outgoing model has been replaced with dual projector headlights. The bike is also expected to get a new chassis with deliveries beginning sometime in early 2019. Expect BMW Motorrad to introduce the new S 1000 RR in India by spring 2019 in India.

