2019 BMW S 1000 RR Recalled Ahead Of India Launch

The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR has had its first recall on a certain production batch in Europe, because of a problem in the gearbox. However, BMW Motorrad clarifies that only a certain batch has been affected, around 340 motorcycles in all, of which 113 are intended for the German market. Only a few of the recalled 340 motorcycles were delivered to customers, and these few customers have already been contacted by BMW Motorrad, a senior press spokesperson is quoted as having said. The issue is with a manufacturing tool which had an "unnoticed defect", and as a result, an oil hole in the gearbox may not have been executed correctly, which could lead to gearbox damage in the long term.

"We are now looking at all 340 of the S 1000 RR produced in the time. For those who were made with the help of that machine, we change the engine for safety's sake," press spokespersons Gerhard Lindner and Tim Diehl-Thiele are quoted as saying by Motorradonline. "The few customers who already have such a motorcycle are now contacted by BMW," Lindner is quoted as saying.

The most significant design change is the new pair of headlights

The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR will be launched in India on June 27, and the news may be disheartening for some prospective customers in India. But BMW Motorrad has clarified that only a limited number of motorcycles have been affected by the recall, "during about three weeks of production period" in May. Needless to say, BMW Motorrad has pro-actively issued a recall on the affected motorcycles, and the ones to be made available in India would have gone through a proper quality check before being shipped. Despite the recall, there is an unprecedented demand for the BMW S 1000 RR in Europe and BMW Motorrad is anticipating delays in delivery, owing to the high demand. In the UK alone, delivery may even be delayed in individual cases until the end of 2019.

The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR will get a brand new, full-colour TFT screen with an updated electronics suite

The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR is a completely new model, with updated design, new bodywork and a new engine with even more performance and new technology. The all-new 998 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine now puts out 204 bhp at 13,500 rpm with peak torque of 113 Nm kicking in at 10,500 rpm. The engine also sports BMW's ShiftCam technology, essentially a variable valve timing system, which offers a wider range of torque across the rev range. Also new is an updated electronic suite, with separate riding modes, and a 6-axis IMU-aided cornering ABS, Dynamic Traction Control, Wheelie Control, and rear-wheel lift mitigation. An optional 'M' electronics package allows even more customisation of the electronics suite, including Race Pro modes. The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR is expected to be priced at around ₹ 20.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

