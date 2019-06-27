BMW Motorrad has launched the new-generation S 1000 RR superbike in India with prices starting at ₹ 18.50 Lakh and going all the way up to ₹ 22.95 Lakh. First showcased at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show, the new S 1000 RR is an all-new model ground up and in its third generation. The new S 1000 RR gets new body work and a new engine as well. The styling is now sharper than before thanks to new panels but the superbike loses its trademark asymmetrical headlamps which became kind of iconic since the S 1000 RR was first launched in 2009. Instead, it now gets LED projector headlamps which look good but do not quite have the manic appeal of the older model.

(The new S 1000 RR gets symmetric LED projector headlamps instead of the earlier asymmetrical headlamps)

The 998 cc in-line four engine is also new which pumps out 204 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque along with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter. It gets BMW Motorrad's Shiftcam technology which varies the valve timings and stroke on the intake side to offer better performance in the bottom end and the mid-range. The new engine is 4 kg lighter than the old one and even the new exhaust is 1.3 kg lighter than on the old model. In fact, the new model weighs 197 kg, which is 11 kg lighter than the old BMW S 1000 RR.

(The new BMW S 1000 RR is said to be a better track tool than the outgoing model )

The new S 1000 RR is built around a new twin-spar Aluminium frame and a trellis sub-frame which is lighter with compact fairings. The riding geometry is new and the bike gets an optional electronic dynamic damping control. As far as electronics go, the S 1000 RR gets four riding modes as standard, which are Road, Rain, Dynamic and Race. The company will offer an additional three 'Pro' modes which has features like launch control, pit-lane speed limiter. Additionally, the new BMW S 1000 RR gets a six-axis sensor cluster, which controls the ABS, dynamic traction control, wheelie control and engine braking control as well. Lastly, the new-generation BMW S 1000 RR gets a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console and Bluetooth connectivity.

The BMW S 1000 RR goes up against the likes of the Ducati Panigale V4, Kawasaki ZX-10RR and the Suzuki GSX-R1000 in India.

