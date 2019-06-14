2019 BMW S 1000 RR Launch Date Revealed

The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR will be launched in India by BMW Motorrad on June 27, 2019, and the new model will get a long list of updates compared to the outgoing model. The 2019 S 1000 RR looks sharper with updated design, with new bodywork, and the most significant change cosmetically, with new headlamps, a departure from the trademark asymmetrical headlights of the outgoing model. But there are still more significant changes at the heart of the litre-class superbike, with a new engine boasting even more performance and new technology.

The new BMW S 1000 RR gets updated styling, a new chassis, will be lighter, and boasts of more performanc and technology

The all-new 998 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine which now puts out 204 bhp at 13,500 rpm, and peak torque of 113 Nm at 10,500 rpm. In terms of technology, the most significant change to the engine is the introduction of BMW's ShiftCam technology, which is essentially variable valve timing for a wider spread of torque across the rev range, with 100 Nm of torque from as low as 5,500 rpm. The S 1000 RR gets a six-speed gearbox with an up/down quickshifter, and is equipped with an updated electronics suite as well.

The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR will get a brand new, full-colour TFT screen with an updated electronics suite

The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR gets four riding modes - Road, Rain, Dynamic and Race, which can be toggled via a new 6.5-inch full-colour TFT instrument panel, which will also get Bluetooth connectivity. A 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) aids the cornering ABS, Dynamic Traction Control, wheelie control, rear-wheel lift mitigation, throttle response and also electronic suspension adjustment in the Select Package.

The most significant design change is the new pair of headlights

The new S 1000 RR also gets a redesigned chassis with lighter components, with a trellis subframe. Overall, the new model is 10.6 kg lighter than the outgoing model, with the engine itself shedding 3 kg, and the overall weight now at 197 kg, offering a much better power-to-weight ratio. BMW Motorrad will also offer an optional 'M' electronics package, in addition to two more distinct packages - Select and Race, which allows even further customisation of the electronics suite. Three Race Pro modes are also available at additional cost, but will be standard with either the M, Select and Race packages. The new BMW S 1000 RR is expected to be priced at around ₹ 20.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go head on against the Ducati Panigale V4.

