2019 BMW S 1000 RR Design Renders Revealed

New engine revealed in leaked patent design renders of the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR.

The 2019 model will not have the trademark asymmetrical headlights on the S 1000 RR

Highlights

  • Asymmetrical headlights no longer available on new design
  • New engine, new chassis and new electronics suite expected
  • Formal unveil expected either at Intermot show, or EICMA show

The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR is likely to be unveiled at the EICMA show to be held in November this year in Milan. The S 1000 RR is considered a 'game changer' in the litre-class segment, and now, design renderings of the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR reveal that the updated model will get more than just cosmetic changes, and is likely to once again set a new benchmark in the superbike category. The CAD renderings reveal several changes in the 2019 S 1000 R's design, but more importantly, it will sport a new engine, as is apparent from the new engine cases in the renders.

ojh1pc94

(The most visible change in the new design are the new headlights - the asymmetrical headlight design is gone)

Also Read: 2019 BMW S 1000 RR Spotted With Updates

Visually, the most apparent change in the 2019 model is in the headlights. The asymmetrical headlight design on the outgoing model, opinion on which is still starkly divided, is gone. The 2019 model will have dual projector headlights with the intake placed squarely between them, but the asymmetrical fairing design with the gill-like pattern on the right side, and a single opening on the left side of the bodywork is retained. The engine looks completely different, and may come with a counter-rotating crankshaft in the new model. So far, no other details are available, but there are reports that the engine will get some components from the track-only BMW HP4 Race and it will be more powerful than the outgoing model.

codtpgg4

(New engine with more power, and new electronics suite expected in 2019 model)

With the new engine, BMW Motorrad has also introduced a new chassis, which is a basic twin-spar aluminium design, but the rear subframe is a trellis layout. There are expected to be more enhancements, particularly in the electronics department, and possibly the introduction of a full-colour TFT screen as well, which will read out the range of new electronic rider aids which will be offered. The new 2019 BMW S 1000 RR will be unveiled at either the Intermot show in Cologne next month, or at the EICMA show in November.

