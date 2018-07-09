New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 BMW S 1000 RR Confirmed With Updates

Althea Racing chief Genesio Bevilacqua has confirmed in an interview that the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR is indeed going to be launched.

The updated BMW S 1000 RR is expected to get a new electronics package and make more power

Highlights

  • 2019 BMW S 1000 RR expected to be unveiled later this year
  • New electronics package, and updated engine expected
  • 2019 BMW S 1000 RR expected to make over 200 bhp of power

BMW Motorrad is expected to introduce a new, significantly updated BMW S 1000 RR for the 2019 model year. Although this isn't exactly breaking news, and we have seen spy shots of an updated S 1000 RR earlier as well, this is the first real confirmation that the updated bike will be introduced, maybe as soon as the EICMA show in Milan later this year. In an interview with GPOne, Althea Racing chief Genesio Bevilacqua has confirmed the updated BMW S 1000 RR, but adds that the delivery of the new BMW S 1000 RR will come very close to the start of the 2019 World Superbike Championship season. And that is a big question mark over whether Althea Racing will continue to use the S 1000 RR for 2019, primarily because rival brands have bikes with much more advanced and updated electronics.

BMW S 1000 RR
18.96 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
BMW S 1000 RR

What is certain though is that an updated production model of the S 1000 RR will likely be launched in 2019. Apart from cosmetic changes, including changes to the fairing design, and new headlights, the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR is expected to use a counter-rotating crankshaft, just like the Ducati Panigale V4. Very few production sportbikes have this racing-inspired engine configuration, and it netutralises some of the rotating inertia from the wheels, chain and other rotating parts to give the bike a more stable and balanced feel on the track.

0 Comments

Other details on the exact updates for the 2019 model of the S 1000 RR are still scarce, but we can hope to see a much more sophisticated electronics package, and a bump in the power output from the 999 cc in-line four-cylinder engine. In its current configuration, the S 1000 RR's four-cylinder engine makes 196 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 113 Nm at 10,500 rpm. Considering the Ducati Panigale V4 makes 211 bhp and the Aprilia RSV4 is also expected to get a performance bump to rival the Panigale V4, the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR may also get a significant power output, making well over 200 bhp in the 2019 model.

BMW S 1000 RR
BMW
S 1000 RR
