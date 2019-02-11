New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 BMW S 1000 RR Coming To India

The new-generation BMW S 1000 RR is all set to be launched in India. BMW Motorrad India has already started putting out teasers of the same.

View Photos
The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR was unveiled at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show

Highlights

  • The BMW S 1000 RR gets updated looks
  • The 998 cc in-line 4 engine has been updated as welll
  • It was first showcased at the 2018 EICMA Show

The new-generation BMW S1000 RR was first showcased at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show, and now it has been confirmed for India as well. BMW Motorrad India has already started teasing the motorcycle on its social media handles. We expect the motorcycle to be launched in India in the next couple of months or even lesser! The 2019 S 1000 RR gets a raft of changes as compared to the outgoing model. In terms of design, the biggest change is the new front end, which uses a new fairing and twin headlamp cluster with LEDs and daytime running lights. We absolutely loved the old asymmetrical headlamp design which is a trademark of sorts for most BMW motorcycles. There are a few other changes to the overall design as well but it does look sharp, with oodles of sex appeal.

Also Read: BMW S 1000 RR Makes Global Debut At EICMA 2018

92pq85h8

(The asymmetrical headlamps make way for traditional symmetrical units)

Coming to the engine, the 2019 S 1000 RR gets a brand new 998 cc in-line four motor which makes 204 bhp and 83 Nm of peak torque, which is an increase of 8 bhp over the outgoing engine's output. The new engine also gets new ShiftCam valve train that debuted on the BMW R 1250 GS at EICMA 2018. The new tech brings variable valve timing and valve stroke to the intake side of the valve train. BMW has also revised the geometry of the intake and exhaust ports for optimisation. Additionally, the new S 1000 RR is also 10.6 kg lighter than the outgoing model, which means better power-to-weight ratio. The engine itself is a full 3 kg lighter and overall, the bike weighs 197 kg.

urefcll4

(For the first time, BMW Motorrad will offer 'M' Sport packages on the S 1000 RR as well)

The frame of the motorcycle is lighter as well and the engine is now used as a stressed member. There are bunch of updates to the electronics as well with a new six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit which offers cornering ABS, ABS Pro, dynamic traction control, wheelie control and so on. BMW also offers launch control and pit-lane speed limiter on the bike as well. There will be four riding modes on offer, which are road, rain, dynamic and race. One can also opt for a different electronics package, which offers three 'Race Pro' modes which further allow the rider to program the electronics as per his/her liking.

0 Comments

Other features include a new 6.5-inch TFT instrument console, a bi-directional quick-shifter and cruise control. BMW will also offer an 'M' race package, which has carbon-fibre wheels, race livery and so on.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW G 310 R with Immediate Rivals

BMW G 310 R
BMW
G 310 R
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki
Ninja 300
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki
Z250
Benelli TNT 300
Benelli
TNT 300
FB Mondial HPS 300
FB Mondial
HPS 300
Hyosung GT250R
Hyosung
GT250R
Yamaha YZF R3
Yamaha
YZF R3
BMW G 310 GS
BMW
G 310 GS
Honda CB300R
Honda
CB300R
KTM RC 390
KTM
RC 390
TAGS :
BMW Bikes in India BMW S 1000 RR BMW India BMW Motorcycles BMW Motorrad

Latest News

Honda Brio Discontinued In India
Honda Brio Discontinued In India
2019 BMW S 1000 RR Coming To India
2019 BMW S 1000 RR Coming To India
Renault Denounces Nissan Over Ghosn Investigation: Report
Renault Denounces Nissan Over Ghosn Investigation: Report
Automakers Recall 1.7 Million Cars With Fatal Airbags In The US
Automakers Recall 1.7 Million Cars With Fatal Airbags In The US
Tata Motors Begins Supply Of 40 Electric Buses To Lucknow City Transport Services
Tata Motors Begins Supply Of 40 Electric Buses To Lucknow City Transport Services
2019 Bajaj Dominar Bookings Open Unofficially At Select Dealerships
2019 Bajaj Dominar Bookings Open Unofficially At Select Dealerships
Dealerships Start Accepting Bookings For Yamaha MT-15 In India
Dealerships Start Accepting Bookings For Yamaha MT-15 In India
Jaguar Land Rover Seeks $1 Billion Funding After Shock Writedown
Jaguar Land Rover Seeks $1 Billion Funding After Shock Writedown
Mahindra XUV300: Key Features Explained In Detail
Mahindra XUV300: Key Features Explained In Detail
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Concludes Road Safety Program For Children
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Concludes Road Safety Program For Children
Auto Sales Could Recover After A Slowdown Period
Auto Sales Could Recover After A Slowdown Period
Tesla's Delivery Team Gutted In Recent Job Cuts
Tesla's Delivery Team Gutted In Recent Job Cuts
Honda CB300R vs KTM 390 Duke vs BMW G 310 R: Specifications Comparison
Honda CB300R vs KTM 390 Duke vs BMW G 310 R: Specifications Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo Has Received Over 19,000 Bookings So Far
Mahindra Marazzo Has Received Over 19,000 Bookings So Far
Mahindra Registers 60% Profit In Q3 FY2019, Total Profit Rs. 1,470 Crore
Mahindra Registers 60% Profit In Q3 FY2019, Total Profit Rs. 1,470 Crore

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular BMW Bikes

BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
₹ 3.17 Lakh *
BMW G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
₹ 3.7 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
₹ 19.12 - 21.98 Lakh *
BMW R nine T
BMW R nine T
₹ 17.48 - 18.33 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS
BMW R 1200 GS
₹ 16.79 - 20.18 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
₹ 17.97 Lakh *
BMW R nineT Scrambler
BMW R nineT Scrambler
₹ 16.32 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
₹ 23.37 Lakh *
BMW F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
₹ 13.72 - 15.26 Lakh *
BMW F 750 GS
BMW F 750 GS
₹ 12.66 - 14.2 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 B
BMW K 1600 B
₹ 29.76 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 R
BMW R 1200 R
₹ 15.95 - 16.58 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
₹ 18.28 - 22.19 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 29.98 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RT
BMW R 1200 RT
₹ 19.28 - 22.78 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
₹ 18.7 - 21.24 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 R
BMW S 1000 R
₹ 17.43 - 19.33 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RS
BMW R 1200 RS
₹ 16.48 - 17.53 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Motors Begins Supply Of 40 Electric Buses To Lucknow City Transport Services
Tata Motors Begins Supply Of 40 Electric Buses To Lucknow City Transport Services
Jaguar Land Rover Seeks $1 Billion Funding After Shock Writedown
Jaguar Land Rover Seeks $1 Billion Funding After Shock Writedown
Honda Brio Discontinued In India
Honda Brio Discontinued In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities