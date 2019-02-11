2019 BMW S 1000 RR Coming To India

The new-generation BMW S1000 RR was first showcased at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show, and now it has been confirmed for India as well. BMW Motorrad India has already started teasing the motorcycle on its social media handles. We expect the motorcycle to be launched in India in the next couple of months or even lesser! The 2019 S 1000 RR gets a raft of changes as compared to the outgoing model. In terms of design, the biggest change is the new front end, which uses a new fairing and twin headlamp cluster with LEDs and daytime running lights. We absolutely loved the old asymmetrical headlamp design which is a trademark of sorts for most BMW motorcycles. There are a few other changes to the overall design as well but it does look sharp, with oodles of sex appeal.

(The asymmetrical headlamps make way for traditional symmetrical units)

Coming to the engine, the 2019 S 1000 RR gets a brand new 998 cc in-line four motor which makes 204 bhp and 83 Nm of peak torque, which is an increase of 8 bhp over the outgoing engine's output. The new engine also gets new ShiftCam valve train that debuted on the BMW R 1250 GS at EICMA 2018. The new tech brings variable valve timing and valve stroke to the intake side of the valve train. BMW has also revised the geometry of the intake and exhaust ports for optimisation. Additionally, the new S 1000 RR is also 10.6 kg lighter than the outgoing model, which means better power-to-weight ratio. The engine itself is a full 3 kg lighter and overall, the bike weighs 197 kg.

(For the first time, BMW Motorrad will offer 'M' Sport packages on the S 1000 RR as well)

The frame of the motorcycle is lighter as well and the engine is now used as a stressed member. There are bunch of updates to the electronics as well with a new six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit which offers cornering ABS, ABS Pro, dynamic traction control, wheelie control and so on. BMW also offers launch control and pit-lane speed limiter on the bike as well. There will be four riding modes on offer, which are road, rain, dynamic and race. One can also opt for a different electronics package, which offers three 'Race Pro' modes which further allow the rider to program the electronics as per his/her liking.

Other features include a new 6.5-inch TFT instrument console, a bi-directional quick-shifter and cruise control. BMW will also offer an 'M' race package, which has carbon-fibre wheels, race livery and so on.

