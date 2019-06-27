2019 BMW S 1000 RR: All You Need To Know

The new-generation BMW S 1000 RR is a sweet, sweet motorcycle! In the 10 years since its launch, the S 1000 RR has made a name for itself in the litre-class, fully faired sportbike segment. The all-new BMW S 1000 RR was first showcased at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show and after eight months, it has been finally launched in India. Available in three variants, the new BMW S 1000 RR is a completely new motorcycle ground up. Here is everything you need to know about the all-new BMW S 1000 RR.

Styling

(The new S 1000 RR has a sharper design but the asymmetrical headlamps are missed)

One big reason for the manic presence that the BMW S 1000 RR commanded was the iconic asymmetrical headlamps. But with the new-generation model, BMW Motorrad approached a new design language. The body work, panels and the fairing are completely new and the S 1000 RR now gets symmetrical LED projector headlamps. Sure, they do look good, but in our opinion the older setup had more chutzpah! The S 1000 RR now looks like any other superbike, possibly like the Yamaha YZF R1. But no doubt, the new model is a handsome looking motorcycle.

Engine & Frame

(The new BMW S 1000 RR gets a new chassis, is lighter, and boasts of more performance and technology)

The new S 1000 RR gets a new twin-spar Aluminium frame and a trellis sub-frame which is lighter with compact fairings. The riding geometry is new too. The 999 cc in-line four engine is also new pumping out 204 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque along with a 6-speed gearbox. It gets Shiftcam technology which varies the valve timings and stroke on the intake side to offer better performance in the bottom end and the mid-range. The new engine is 4 kg lighter than the old one and even the new exhaust is 1.3 kg lighter than on the old model. In fact, the new model weighs 197 kg, which is 11 kg lighter than the previous generation model.

Electronics

(The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR will get a brand new, full-colour TFT screen with an updated electronics suite)

The new S 1000 RR gets four riding modes as standard, which are Road, Rain, Dynamic and Race. The company will offer an additional three 'Pro' modes which has features like launch control, pit-lane speed limiter. Additionally, the new BMW S 1000 RR gets a six-axis sensor cluster, which controls the ABS, dynamic traction control, wheelie control and engine braking control as well. There is a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console and Bluetooth connectivity on offer as well.

Pricing And Rivals

(For the first time, BMW Motorrad will offer 'M' Sport packages on the S 1000 RR as well)

There will be three variants of the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR on sale. The standard model is priced at ₹ 18.5 lakh while the Pro and the Pro M Sport are priced at ₹ 20.95 lakh and ₹ 22.95 lakh respectively. This is the first time that BMW Motorrad is offering the 'M-Sport' package on one of its motorcycles. The new BMW S 1000 RR will go up against the likes of the Ducati Panigale V4, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR, Suzuki GSX-R1000 and the Yamaha YZF R1.

