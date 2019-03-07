2019 BMW GS Experience Announced For India

German bike maker BMW Motorrad has announced the 2019 GS Experience in India for the first time. The GS Experience is an initiative that offers riders an opportunity to ride the BMW GS motorcycles in its natural habitate and understand its capabilities. The complete adventure experience is curated by BMW Motorrad India with certified trainers. Hosted over a period of two days, the BMW GS Experience will be held across 11 cities including Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore.

The BMW GS Experience will be spread over two days and will be held in 11 cities BMW R 1250 GS 17.97 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Speaking on bringing the new experiential programme to India, BMW Group acting President, Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels said, "No other motorcycle imbibes adventure as the GS. The BMW Motorrad community in India is truly engaged with the Spirit of GS and we are sure that this success story will continue further. The GS Experience is specially curated for adventure seekers to practice and hone their riding skills and boost their self-confidence while enjoying the true Spirit of GS. Under expert guidance from BMW Motorrad Certified trainers, participants will be geared to explore the world of adventure and master every challenge with their GS. 'Make Life a Ride' is our maxim at BMW Motorrad, but on this occasion we are hoping the riders will experience the ride of a lifetime."

The first day of the event will see the participants complete Level 1 of the BMW Motorrad off-road training and will include basic familiarity of the motorcycle, understanding of the correct rider position, enduro steering as well as emergency braking and riding on inclines. The first day of the 2019 BMW GS Experience is restricted for GS owners with bikes over 800 cc.

BMW India also aims to find three GS owners that will participate in the International GS Trophy 2020

The second day will see the participation of motorcycle enthusiasts from each day. The entire BMW GS range including BMW G 310 GS, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GSA will be available for riding experience for the participants. The event aims for the riders to experience the complete GS line-up in real-world conditions on both asphalt an off-road, in a safe environment. Each session will include a briefing and demonstration by certified BMW Motorrad trainers that will take the riders through the different technologies available on the GS range.

With the GS Experience, BMW Motorrad India is also conducting a nationwide search for 'Team India', a trio of GS riders forming a team that will contest in the International GS Trophy next year. The 2020 International GS Trophy will be organised in New Zealand. BMW India plans to hold their qualifiers later this year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.