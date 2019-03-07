New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 BMW GS Experience Announced For India

The 2019 BMW GS Experience offers a chance for the GS owners to understand the capability of their motorcycles in a safer environment while learning about all the technologies onboard.

View Photos

German bike maker BMW Motorrad has announced the 2019 GS Experience in India for the first time. The GS Experience is an initiative that offers riders an opportunity to ride the BMW GS motorcycles in its natural habitate and understand its capabilities. The complete adventure experience is curated by BMW Motorrad India with certified trainers. Hosted over a period of two days, the BMW GS Experience will be held across 11 cities including Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore.

5cite8lo

The BMW GS Experience will be spread over two days and will be held in 11 cities

BMW R 1250 GS

17.97 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
BMW R 1250 GS

Speaking on bringing the new experiential programme to India, BMW Group acting President, Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels said, "No other motorcycle imbibes adventure as the GS. The BMW Motorrad community in India is truly engaged with the Spirit of GS and we are sure that this success story will continue further. The GS Experience is specially curated for adventure seekers to practice and hone their riding skills and boost their self-confidence while enjoying the true Spirit of GS. Under expert guidance from BMW Motorrad Certified trainers, participants will be geared to explore the world of adventure and master every challenge with their GS. 'Make Life a Ride' is our maxim at BMW Motorrad, but on this occasion we are hoping the riders will experience the ride of a lifetime."

The first day of the event will see the participants complete Level 1 of the BMW Motorrad off-road training and will include basic familiarity of the motorcycle, understanding of the correct rider position, enduro steering as well as emergency braking and riding on inclines. The first day of the 2019 BMW GS Experience is restricted for GS owners with bikes over 800 cc.

oqsvrdeg

BMW India also aims to find three GS owners that will participate in the International GS Trophy 2020

The second day will see the participation of motorcycle enthusiasts from each day. The entire BMW GS range including BMW G 310 GS, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GSA will be available for riding experience for the participants. The event aims for the riders to experience the complete GS line-up in real-world conditions on both asphalt an off-road, in a safe environment. Each session will include a briefing and demonstration by certified BMW Motorrad trainers that will take the riders through the different technologies available on the GS range.

With the GS Experience, BMW Motorrad India is also conducting a nationwide search for 'Team India', a trio of GS riders forming a team that will contest in the International GS Trophy next year. The 2020 International GS Trophy will be organised in New Zealand. BMW India plans to hold their qualifiers later this year.  

0 Comments

 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW R 1250 GS with Immediate Rivals

BMW R 1250 GS
BMW
R 1250 GS
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph
Tiger 1200
BMW R 1200
BMW
R 1200
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati
Multistrada 1200
Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx
Triumph
Tiger Explorer XCx
Aprilia Caponord 1200
Aprilia
Caponord 1200
Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin
Honda
CRF1000L Africa Twin
BMW 850 GS
BMW
850 GS
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati
Multistrada 950
Ducati Hyperstrada
Ducati
Hyperstrada
TAGS :
BMW Motorrad India BMW Motorrad BMW Bikes BMW GS Experience BMW GS Bikes BMW Group BMW GS Trophy India

Latest News

2019 Honda Civic Bags Over 1100 Bookings In Just 20 Days
2019 Honda Civic Bags Over 1100 Bookings In Just 20 Days
2019 BMW GS Experience Announced For India
2019 BMW GS Experience Announced For India
Triumph Announces Discounts And Free Accessories On Select Motorcycles In India
Triumph Announces Discounts And Free Accessories On Select Motorcycles In India
2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.70 Lakh
2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.70 Lakh
NGT Slaps Rs. 500 Crore Fine On Volkswagen India For Use Of Cheat Device
NGT Slaps Rs. 500 Crore Fine On Volkswagen India For Use Of Cheat Device
2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images
2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images
2019 Honda Civic: Price Expectation
2019 Honda Civic: Price Expectation
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Olectra-BYD Deploys 40 Electric Buses In Hyderabad; Now Has Over 100 e-Buses In India
Olectra-BYD Deploys 40 Electric Buses In Hyderabad; Now Has Over 100 e-Buses In India
2019 Geneva: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is The Most Expensive New Car Sold
2019 Geneva: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is The Most Expensive New Car Sold
Geneva 2019: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
Geneva 2019: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi
Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi
2020 Hyundai Sonata Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut At NY Auto Show
2020 Hyundai Sonata Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut At NY Auto Show
Delhi Gets First Automated Driving Test Centre; To Be Maintained By Maruti Suzuki India
Delhi Gets First Automated Driving Test Centre; To Be Maintained By Maruti Suzuki India
Avan Motors To Launch Range Of New Electric Scooters
Avan Motors To Launch Range Of New Electric Scooters

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BMW R 1250 GS Alternatives

Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
₹ 18.01 Lakh *
BMW R 1200
BMW R 1200
₹ 16.79 - 20.18 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati Multistrada 1200
₹ 16.23 - 21.92 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx
Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx
₹ 19.86 Lakh *
Aprilia Caponord 1200
Aprilia Caponord 1200
₹ 21.77 - 22.3 Lakh *
Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin
₹ 14.02 Lakh *
BMW 850 GS
BMW 850 GS
₹ 13.72 - 15.26 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 13.56 - 13.67 Lakh *
Ducati Hyperstrada
Ducati Hyperstrada
₹ 12.88 Lakh *
View More
Explore R 1250 GS
×
Explore Now
x
2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images
2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.70 Lakh
2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.70 Lakh
NGT Slaps Rs. 500 Crore Fine On Volkswagen India For Use Of Cheat Device
NGT Slaps Rs. 500 Crore Fine On Volkswagen India For Use Of Cheat Device
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities