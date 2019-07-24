2019 BMW 7 Series Facelift: Price Expectation In India

The 2019 BMW 7 Series facelift is all set to go on sale in India tomorrow and this is one the biggest updates the car has received since the car was launched in India back in 2016. Based on the same CLAR platform as before, the 2019 BMW 7 Series sedan comes with a host of cosmetic and feature upgrades, along with updated engine options. As always, India will get just the long-wheelbase model and we have already told you a fair bit about the car in our review. All that remains to be known in the price of the car which will be announced at the launch.

Also Read: 2019 BMW 7 Series Facelift Review

BMW 7 Series 1.45 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

In our opinion, the new 2019 BMW 7 Series sedan will come with a premium price tag, somewhere around 1.30 crore to 1.40 crore (ex-showroom, India), mainly considering the huge number changes made to the car. Visually, the sedan is grander than ever with its massive chrome kidney grille, sharper and slimmer LED headlamps and muscular bumper with wheel arches. The kidney grille of the BMW 7 series facelift is now 47% larger than before and the logo is 12mm larger in diameter. The window glass is now 5.1 mm thicker than before and there is extra insulation inside the rear wheel arches, for a quieter cabin.

Also Read: BMW X7 And BMW 7 Series Facelift Launch Date Revealed

The BMW 7 series cabin hasn't changed a bit and retains the same lines, but there have been technological advancements

On the inside, the silhouette of the cabin hasn't changed a bit and retains the same lines, but there have been technological advancements. The new flagship sedan gets the latest digital instrument cluster which we have seen in the new models like the 8 Series and X7. There will be bespoke options and BMW is also giving new leather trims and is claiming even better insulation of the cabin. Moreover, features such as wireless charging, in-built perfume, lane monitoring are standard across the range.

Also Read: 2019 BMW X7 India Launch: Price Expectation

The India-spec BMW 7 Series will be offered in the 740 Li and the 730 Ld trims. While the former comes with a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder engine which produces 276 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque, the 730d also uses an in-line six engine that is tuned to 260 bhp and has 620 Nm of torque. The 740 Li will be coupled with an electric motor which will add 111 horses more taking the combined power output to 384 bhp. The gearbox is the same across the range - an 8-Speed Steptronic.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.