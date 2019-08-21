2019 BMW 3 Series India Launch Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Prices, Images

The all-new 2019 BMW 3 Series is all set to be launched in India and the iconic sedan moves into its seventh generation with the latest iteration. The The new-generation 3 Series is based on the automaker's new modular CLAR platform that also underpins BMW's new line-up of offerings line the 5 Series and the 7 Series as well as the X3, X5 and the X7 SUV. The all-new 3 Series is an extremely important launch for the automaker with the original model dating back to 1975 and with over 15 million units sold across the globe. It also remains one of the most popular seller for BMW India competing against the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jaguar XE, Audi A4 and the Volvo S60.

The India-spec 2019 BMW 3 Series will be offered in two variants - BMW 330i and the BMW 320d, which will be offered in three trims each - Sport, Luxury Line, M Sport. Power on the 330i comes from the 2.0-litre in-line four turbo petrol motor tuned for 255 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while the 320d draws power from 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that develops 188 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Both units come paired with BMW's 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

In terms of design, the new BMW 3 Series mimics the styling from the 8 Series, sporting the larger kidney grilles, LED headlamps with the L-shaped DRLs, while the rear gets the wide wraparound LED taillights that are extremely distinctive. As tradition goes though, the Hofmeister kink design cue on the C-pillar that is synonymous with the 3 Series continues with the seventh generation version as well. Interestingly, the 3 Series also gets self-levelling hub caps that have otherwise been a Rolls-Royce affair.

Much like its predecessor, the BMW 3 Series will continue to get 50:50 weight distribution with power being sent to the rear wheels in a bid to retain the driver-oriented nature of the sedan; even as the car is now 76 mm longer, 16 mm wider and 1 mm taller. The wheelbase too has grown by 41 mm liberating more room in the cabin. The interior though remains a familiar with the signature BMW language seen all over. The feature list though is far more extensive now with an all-digital instrument console, memory seats, electric sunroof, keyless entry, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and BMW's Intelligent Personal Assistant.

