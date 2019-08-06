2019 Benelli Leoncino 500: All You Need To Know

The Benelli Leoncino is a scrambler-styled neo-retro motorcycle which is based on the same engine as the Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X. It is the second new model from the Benelli brand under new management after the TRK 502 ADV range was launched earlier this year. In international markets, the Leoncino is available in two variants - a standard road-biased variant with 17-inch alloy wheels and a slightly off-road capable model with a bigger 19-inch spoked wheel with block pattern tyres. India only gets the road-biased model. We tell you everything you need to know about the new Benelli Leoncino.

Design

(The Benelli Leoncino 500 is retro-styled scrambler motorcycle)

The Leoncino is a scrambler-styled naked with traditional scrambler design with modern bits and technology. The bike gets a round LED headlamp with a projector lens, while the Lion of Pesaro is placed on the front fender and was the source of the name's inspiration. The tear-drop fuel tank is nicely done with the exposed Trellis frame underneath. The tail section sports an LED taillight while the minimal panels make for a clean look at the rear. The bike is available in two colours options - Leoncino Red and Steel Gray.

Engine & Dimensions

(The Leoncino gets a 499 cc parallel-twin engine, making 47 bhp and 46 Nm)

The Benelli Leoncino 500 gets a 499 cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid-cooled. It pumps out 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It is the same engine as on the Benelli TRK 502 and the Leoncino has an unladen weight of 186 kg. It is 2,160 mm long, 875 mm wide and 1,160 mm tall. The motorcycle has a wheelbase of 1,460 mm along with a ground clearance of 145 mm. The fuel tank can hold 13.5 litres, giving the motorcycle a decent range as well.

Features

(The Benelli Leoncino gets a decent list of equipment as well)

The list of features includes a digital dash with an analogue tachometer and digital speedometer with readings for fuel gauge, clock, mileage and trip and gear position indicator. The lights are LED and the standard Leoncino is built for street use and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, with 50 mm upside down front forks, having a travel of 125 mm. The swingarm is suspended by a laterally mounted monoshock with 111 mm of travel. Braking is handled by twin 320 mm discs on the front wheel gripped by four-piston calipers and a single 260 mm disc gripped by a single-piston calliper. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard and can be switched off as well.

Pricing & Rivals

While we had hoped that Benelli will launch the off-road biased Leoncino trail but the company has launched only the standard Leoncino at a price of ₹ 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The pricing is decent while it may not have a direct rival so to say, but models like the Royal Enfield 650 Twins and the KTM 390 Duke could rival it in the Indian market, at a substantially lesser price.

