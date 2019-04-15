New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Bajaj Qute Launch Date Confirmed

Bajaj Auto will be launching the Qute in India on April 18, 2019. The Bajaj Qute is already manufactured in India for exports will now be sold in India as well.

View Photos
The Bajaj Qute will be offered in a petrol and in a CNG variant

Highlights

  • The Bajaj Qute will be available in 2 variants
  • Petrol variant: Rs. 2.64 Lakh & CNG variant: Rs. 2.84 Lakh
  • It will be launched on April 18, 2019

The Bajaj Qute is India's first ever quadricycle. The overall design and utility lies somewhere between that of a three-wheeler rickshaw and a proper four-wheeler. Bajaj Auto has been manufacturing the Qute in India for a while now for export markets but now, the company will finally and officially launch it in India on April 18, 2019. The Bajaj Qute first debuted at the 2012 Auto Expo, with the production version showcased at the 2016 edition of the Auto Expo. It was only in 2018 that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways approved the creation of a new class of vehicles called the quadricycles which now means that the Qute is finally road legal in India and can be used for both commercial and personal use.

Also Read: Bajaj Qute First Drive Review

(The Bajaj Qute can be used for commercial and personal purposes)

0 Comments

The Bajaj Qute is powered by a 216 cc, single-cylinder, twin-spark engine which is available as a mono-fuel version. That means, you can either get it in petrol form, or CNG, not both. The petrol version puts out around 13 bhp at 5500 rpm and 18.9 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Bajaj reckons the CNG variant will be the bigger seller. The CNG variant puts out just over 10 bhp of power and around 16 Nm of peak torque, and the engine is paired to a five-speed gearbox. The Bajaj Qute offers better weather protection, it's frugal to run, and most importantly, convenient to drive and use in crowded areas. But at Rs 2.64 lakh for the petrol version, and ₹ 2.84 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) for the CNG variant, it still may be considered expensive, considering it costs around a lakh more than the humble three-wheeled auto-rickshaw.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 150 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj
Pulsar 150
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha
SZ RR V2.0
Hero Glamour Fi
Hero
Glamour Fi
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda
CB Shine SP
Hero Achiever
Hero
Achiever
Bajaj V15
Bajaj
V15
Bajaj V12
Bajaj
V12
Hero Glamour
Hero
Glamour
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda
CB Unicorn 150
Hero Glamour 125
Hero
Glamour 125
TAGS :
Bajaj Auto Bajaj Qute Bajaj Qute Launch Bajaj Qute review Bajaj Qute quadricycle Bajaj Bikes in India

