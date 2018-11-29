2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 64,998

New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 64,998

The 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 comes with new neon colours on the rear drum brake equipped variant.

View Photos
The 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 gets new neon colours on the drum brake version

Bajaj Auto has rolled out the 2019 edition of the Pulsar 150 motorcycle in India priced at ₹ 64,998 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 "Neon" collection, as the company calls it, comes with new colours and graphics, in contrast with the black paint scheme. The Pulsar Neon collection is offered on the base trim with the rear drum brake and is being targeted at the entry-level space in the 150 cc motorcycle segment. The Pulsar 150 competes against the Honda CB Unicorn 150, Hero Achiever 150, Yamaha SZ-RR and the likes. 

a69eq9e8

There are no mechanical changes on the 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

69,429 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Commenting on the launch, Bajaj Auto - President (Motorcycles), Eric Vas said, "Pulsar has been the number one sports bike in India for the past 17 years. The Pulsar 150 Neon, with its fresh new looks, outstanding road presence and proven performance is set to be the first choice for any customer willing to move beyond a 100/110 cc bike. At a price of ₹64,998/- ex-showroom Delhi, upgrading to the power of a 150cc bike has never been easier."

The 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon offers new colour options including neon red, neon yellow with matte black paint scheme and neon silver colour accents. The contrast neon shades are finished on the headlamp eyebrows, Pulsar logo, rear grab rail, side panel mesh, and the 3D logo on the tail. The black alloys also get a neon coloured streak to complete the look on the motorcycle.

q2qfvljc

The Pulsar 150 is one of Bajaj Auto's most consistent sellers

0 Comments

Mechanically though, nothing has changed on the 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 with power coming from the same 149 cc single-cylinder DTS-i engine tuned for 13.8 bhp at 8000 rpm and 13.4 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike is suspended by telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 240 mm front disc with a 130 mm rear drum brake. ABS is yet to be offered on the Pulsar 150 range.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 150 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj
Pulsar 150
Bajaj V15
Bajaj
V15
Hero Achiever
Hero
Achiever
Hero Glamour Fi
Hero
Glamour Fi
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda
CB Shine SP
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha
SZ RR V2.0
Hero Glamour 125
Hero
Glamour 125
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda
CB Unicorn 150
Bajaj V12
Bajaj
V12
Hero Glamour
Hero
Glamour
TAGS :
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Bajaj Pulsar Bajaj Auto Bajaj Bikes

Latest News

New Teaser Images Of The Pininfarina PF0 Show Off Design Philosophy
New Teaser Images Of The Pininfarina PF0 Show Off Design Philosophy
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 64,998
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 64,998
Hyundai Palisade SUV Revealed At The LA Auto Show
Hyundai Palisade SUV Revealed At The LA Auto Show
Volkswagen Planning New North America Factory For Electric Vehicles
Volkswagen Planning New North America Factory For Electric Vehicles
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sales Breaches The 5 Lakh Mark
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sales Breaches The 5 Lakh Mark
Upcoming 200-400 cc Bikes In India In 2019
Upcoming 200-400 cc Bikes In India In 2019
The Ferrari SP3JC Is A One-Off V12 Powered Roadster
The Ferrari SP3JC Is A One-Off V12 Powered Roadster
Daimler To Start Making Electric Cars In China In 2019
Daimler To Start Making Electric Cars In China In 2019
Audi e-Tron GT Concept Revealed; Comes With A Range Of Over 400 Kms
Audi e-Tron GT Concept Revealed; Comes With A Range Of Over 400 Kms
Toyota And PSA To End Joint Production Of Small Cars By 2021
Toyota And PSA To End Joint Production Of Small Cars By 2021
Government Looking To Implement 'Pay As You Use' toll system Across India
Government Looking To Implement 'Pay As You Use' toll system Across India
Upcoming Adventure Bikes In India In 2019
Upcoming Adventure Bikes In India In 2019
Petrol Price Dips Below Rs. 74 Per Litre While Diesel Price Wipes Off All Hikes
Petrol Price Dips Below Rs. 74 Per Litre While Diesel Price Wipes Off All Hikes
BMW Chief Says Considering Second U.S. Manufacturing Plant
BMW Chief Says Considering Second U.S. Manufacturing Plant
Triumph Motorcycles Completes 5 Years In India
Triumph Motorcycles Completes 5 Years In India

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Alternatives

Bajaj V15
Bajaj V15
₹ 69,621 *
Hero Achiever
Hero Achiever
₹ 70,383 - 72,497 *
Hero Glamour Fi
Hero Glamour Fi
₹ 71,229 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 66,884 - 71,616 *
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
₹ 72,395 - 73,453 *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 64,146 - 66,260 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 76,161 *
Bajaj V12
Bajaj V12
₹ 62,517 *
Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour
₹ 61,398 - 63,512 *
View More
Explore Pulsar 150
×
Explore Now
x
Petrol Price Dips Below Rs. 74 Per Litre While Diesel Price Wipes Off All Hikes
Petrol Price Dips Below Rs. 74 Per Litre While Diesel Price Wipes Off All Hikes
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sales Breaches The 5 Lakh Mark
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sales Breaches The 5 Lakh Mark
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Upcoming 200-400 cc Bikes In India In 2019
Upcoming 200-400 cc Bikes In India In 2019
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities