2019 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon: All You Need To Know

The Bajaj Pulsar Range is one of the most successful models for Bajaj Auto in India. With the rising prices of automobiles due to the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission norms, GST rates and input costs, the launch of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is a solid strategy to offer an affordable Pulsar model and further increase the volume sales by offering an accessible Pulsar model which carries the Pulsar DNA. Another draw is the funky 'Neon' style colour schemes, which will sit well with the target audience. We tell you everything that you need to know about the newly launched Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon.

Why Neon?

(The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon has prices starting at ₹ 64,000 and is the most affordable model in the Pulsar family

Well, the name refers to the 'Neon' coloured bits on the grey body of the motorcycle, giving it a young, vibrant and a peppy vibe. The motorcycle gets colour co-ordinated Neon Pulsar logo and grab rail, 3D variant logo on the rear cowl and neon coloured streak on the black alloys for that distinct look. The Pulsar 125 Neon will be offered in three colour options which are Neon Blue, Solar Red and Platinum Silver. The red and the silver colour schemes get a gloss black base paint while the blue has a matte black base paint.

Engine Specifications

(The Pulsar Neon 125 is available in three colours - Neon Blue, Platinum Silver and Solar Red)

The Pulsar 125 Neon uses a 125 cc, DTS-i engine which generates 11.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired to a five-speed gearbox. There is a counter-balancer as well, which makes the engine smoother even at high revs. Plus, there is a primary kick feature in the gearbox which allows the rider to start the motorcycle in any gear by just pulling the clutch in. With a kerb weight of 140 kilograms, the Pulsar 125 Neon has a power-to-weight-ratio is 84 bhp/tonne.

Variants and Pricing

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon will be available in two variants. The standard drum brake version is priced at ₹ 64,000 and the front disc brake variant is priced at ₹ 66,618. All prices are ex-showroom, India. The new Pulsar 125 Neon will be positioned below the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon in the Pulsar family, whose prices start at ₹ 68,250 (ex-showroom, India).

