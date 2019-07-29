Bajaj Auto Limited has hiked the price of the Bajaj Dominar by ₹ 6,000. The 2019 model year Dominar is now priced at ₹ 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and it has been significantly updated with some minor cosmetic updates, as well as new front suspension, updated instrument panel and some tweaks in the engine as well, with improved power output from the same 373.3 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The KTM 390 Duke-sourced engine now gets a dual overhead cam layout and re-tuned ECU and it now gets an almost 5 bhp increment in power, putting out 39.5 bhp at 8,650 rpm. Peak torque remains the same at 35 Nm, but it now peaks slightly higher in the revs at 7,000 rpm.

The USD fork on the 2019 Dominar lends it impressive stability, and ride quality is plush yet manages broken tarmac very easily

The price hike is across Bajaj Auto's motorcycle portfolio and according to sources in Bajaj it is due to rising input costs and in fact other rival manufacturers have already hiked priced across the range of two-wheelers. The entry-level Bajaj CT100 now gets a price hike of ₹ 600, but it's the Dominar which gets the most substantial price increase, of Rs 6,000, up from the ₹ 174 lakh (ex-showroom) tag now to ₹ 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2019 Dominar also gets a substantial update. The front suspension now gets 43 mm upside down forks, and the exhaust is a double barrel unit, which, while enhancing the muscular appeal of the bike also gives it a bassier exhaust note.

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar retains the familiar silhouette but there are noteworthy changes in the details

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar is available in a choice of two colour right now - Aurora Green and Vine Black. While the white colour option will no longer be available on the 2019 Bajaj Dominar, a gloss red shade will be available sometime later in the year, in our estimate, close to the festive season when auto sales are expected to pick up significantly. The Bajaj Dominar is a well-rounded product and a do-it-all motorcycle, and even with the price hike, it still makes for a very good case for a capable all-rounder at under ₹ 2 lakh.

