2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar is scheduled for launch in the coming weeks and details about its changes are now emerging online. While Bajaj Auto did reveal the 2019 Dominar in its TVC, a new set of leaked images of what appears to be from the bike's manual have made its way online. The leaked images though reveal details about the engine specifications on the updated Dominar that includes more power, among other upgrades. Dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the 2019 Dominar.

The 2019 Dominar makes 4 bhp of additional power from the same 373.3 cc engine

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar was rumoured to get a comprehensive set of changes ever since the first spy shots emerged last year. The latest leaked images reveal a power upgrade from the Dominar's 373.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. While the motor remains the same, the unit is now tuned to produce 39 bhp at 8650 rpm, a substantial increase in power compared to the current model's 35 bhp at 8000 rpm. Peak torque remains the same at 35 Nm, but now arrives at 7000 rpm, 500 rpm later than the current version. The 6-speed gearbox has been retained. It's not clear as to what was changed to extract more power from the same motor on the 2019 Dominar. Speculations though have suggested Bajaj adopting a DOHC set-up instead of SOHC on the bike for more power and refinement, while changes could also include an increase compression ratio. The same motor is also used on the KTM 390 Duke and produces 44 bhp.

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar will get a revised console, USD forks, new exhaust

The overall changes though have also added to the weight of the motorcycle that now tips the scales at 184.5 kg, an increase of 2.5 kg over the current model. A lot of the rumours have also been confirmed since, including the USD front forks and a new twin exit exhaust muffler that gets a heavier exhaust note, and makes the 2019 Dominar wider than before in terms of overall proportions. The front brake set-up is also likely to be new and could share its components with the 390 Duke. In addition, the prototypes spotted testing also revealed a reworked digital instrument console that continues the split set-up but packs in more information than earlier.

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar is expected to go on sale sometime next month, and prices will see a substantial hike as a result of the changes. The current version is priced at ₹ 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom), and the new model could see a hike of about ₹ 15,000. That would still make the Dominar cheaper than some of its rivals including the KTM 250 Duke, TVS Apache RR 310, Royal Enfield Himalayan, Honda CB300R and the likes. Leaked Images Source: Hyperrider.in

