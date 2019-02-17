New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar makes more power from the same engine, while there are plenty of upgrades both mechanical and cosmetic that the leaked images confirm.

View Photos
The 2018 Bajaj Dominar is likely to go on sale by March this year

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar is scheduled for launch in the coming weeks and details about its changes are now emerging online. While Bajaj Auto did reveal the 2019 Dominar in its TVC, a new set of leaked images of what appears to be from the bike's manual have made its way online. The leaked images though reveal details about the engine specifications on the updated Dominar that includes more power, among other upgrades. Dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the 2019 Dominar.

Also Read: 2019 Bajaj Dominar Bookings Open

Bajaj Dominar 400

1.59 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Bajaj Dominar 400

tdtige08

The 2019 Dominar makes 4 bhp of additional power from the same 373.3 cc engine

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar was rumoured to get a comprehensive set of changes ever since the first spy shots emerged last year. The latest leaked images reveal a power upgrade from the Dominar's 373.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. While the motor remains the same, the unit is now tuned to produce 39 bhp at 8650 rpm, a substantial increase in power compared to the current model's 35 bhp at 8000 rpm. Peak torque remains the same at 35 Nm, but now arrives at 7000 rpm, 500 rpm later than the current version. The 6-speed gearbox has been retained. It's not clear as to what was changed to extract more power from the same motor on the 2019 Dominar. Speculations though have suggested Bajaj adopting a DOHC set-up instead of SOHC on the bike for more power and refinement, while changes could also include an increase compression ratio. The same motor is also used on the KTM 390 Duke and produces 44 bhp.

agr77tcc

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar will get a revised console, USD forks, new exhaust

The overall changes though have also added to the weight of the motorcycle that now tips the scales at 184.5 kg, an increase of 2.5 kg over the current model. A lot of the rumours have also been confirmed since, including the USD front forks and a new twin exit exhaust muffler that gets a heavier exhaust note, and makes the 2019 Dominar wider than before in terms of overall proportions. The front brake set-up is also likely to be new and could share its components with the 390 Duke. In addition, the prototypes spotted testing also revealed a reworked digital instrument console that continues the split set-up but packs in more information than earlier.

Also Read: 2019 Bajaj Dominar Details Revealed

0 Comments

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar is expected to go on sale sometime next month, and prices will see a substantial hike as a result of the changes. The current version is priced at ₹ 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom), and the new model could see a hike of about ₹ 15,000. That would still make the Dominar cheaper than some of its rivals including the KTM 250 Duke, TVS Apache RR 310, Royal Enfield Himalayan, Honda CB300R and the likes. Leaked Images Source: Hyperrider.in

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Dominar 400 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj
Dominar 400
Mahindra Mojo
Mahindra
Mojo
KTM 200 Duke
KTM
200 Duke
Honda CBR 250R
Honda
CBR 250R
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha
R15 V3.0
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha
Fazer 25
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj
Pulsar RS 200
KTM RC 200
KTM
RC 200
KTM 250 Duke
KTM
250 Duke
Benelli TNT 25
Benelli
TNT 25
TAGS :
Bajaj Dominar 2019 Bajaj Dominar 2019 Bajaj Dominar ABS 2019 Bajaj Dominar Bookings Bajaj Bikes 2019 Bajaj Dominar Specifications

Latest News

2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect
Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect
Bentley Bentayga Speed Is The Fastest Production SUV In The World
Bentley Bentayga Speed Is The Fastest Production SUV In The World
Polestar 2 Electric Vehicle Teased Ahead Of Reveal
Polestar 2 Electric Vehicle Teased Ahead Of Reveal
Automakers Brace For U.S. Government Report On Import Tariffs
Automakers Brace For U.S. Government Report On Import Tariffs
2019 Scuderia Ferrari SF90 2019 Formula 1 Challenger Revealed
2019 Scuderia Ferrari SF90 2019 Formula 1 Challenger Revealed
Ford EcoSport Titanium And Titanium+ Trims Get An Updated Instrument Cluster
Ford EcoSport Titanium And Titanium+ Trims Get An Updated Instrument Cluster
Amazon To Lead A $700 Million Investment In Aspiring Tesla Rival Rivian
Amazon To Lead A $700 Million Investment In Aspiring Tesla Rival Rivian
13 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Problems That Only An Owner Can Tell You
13 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Problems That Only An Owner Can Tell You
Ford Aspire CNG Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 6.27 Lakh
Ford Aspire CNG Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 6.27 Lakh
Daimler India Reaches Break-Even In Truck Business; Achieved 35% Growth In 2018
Daimler India Reaches Break-Even In Truck Business; Achieved 35% Growth In 2018
Volkswagen T-Roc R To Be Unveiled At The 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Volkswagen T-Roc R To Be Unveiled At The 2019 Geneva Motor Show
MG Motor Inaugurates New Corporate Office In Gurugram
MG Motor Inaugurates New Corporate Office In Gurugram
Hyundai Styx Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Hyundai Styx Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Mahindra XUV300 Automatic Caught Testing For The First Time
Mahindra XUV300 Automatic Caught Testing For The First Time

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Bajaj Dominar 400 Alternatives

Mahindra Mojo
Mahindra Mojo
₹ 1.59 - 1.91 Lakh *
KTM 200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
₹ 1.65 - 1.75 Lakh *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1.75 - 2.06 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.38 - 1.57 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.36 - 1.48 Lakh *
KTM RC 200
KTM RC 200
₹ 1.86 Lakh *
KTM 250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
₹ 1.87 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 25
Benelli TNT 25
₹ 1.88 - 1.97 Lakh *
View More
Explore Dominar 400
×
Explore Now
x
Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect
Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect
13 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Problems That Only An Owner Can Tell You
13 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Problems That Only An Owner Can Tell You
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities