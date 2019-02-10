New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Bajaj Dominar Bookings Open Unofficially At Select Dealerships

Certain dealers across India are accepting bookings for the 2019 Bajaj Dominar that is set to get major changes for the new year.

The 2018 Bajaj Dominar could go on sale by March this year

The Bajaj Dominar is all set to get a comprehensive upgrade this year and speculations are rife about the motorcycle getting significant upgrades over the current version. The bike has been spied testing a number of times now, while it was also "sort of" revealed in Bajaj Auto's new television commercial. While the launch details haven't been announced yet, certain dealerships across the country have started accepting bookings for the 2019 Dominar. The all-new offering is likely to go on sale around March this year.

Also Read: 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed

Bajaj Dominar 400

1.59 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Bajaj Dominar 400

Bookings for the 2019 Bajaj Dominar are open for a token amount of ₹ 1000-2000, depending on the dealership. The bike is expected to get a host of changes including USD front forks replacing telescopic units, a larger front brake disc, new split instrument console with additional information on display and a new exhaust unit. The tank panel has also been redesigned. Dealer sources also suggest that the sales staff and the mechanics are undergoing training for the new Dominar, hinting at an imminent launch.

2018 bajaj dominar red

The 2019 Dominar will get more info on the split digital console & visual tweaks over the 2018 version

Visually, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar remains identical to the current model with the all-LED headlamp and taillight, while the alloy wheels are now finished in black with silver highlights as opposed to the gold rims seen on the 2018 version.

Speculations suggest that the engine will also see major changes on the the 2019 Bajaj Dominar. This includes the 373.3 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor receiving the DOHC setup as opposed to SOHC on the current model. Vibrations have reportedly been worked on as well, while the motor could produce more power. In its current form, the engine is tuned for 35 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. More importantly, the Dominar's powertrain could be BS6 ready, becoming the first Bajaj product to meet the upcoming emission norms.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar Spied In New Green Paint Scheme

0 Comments

That said, we will have to wait for the official launch to gather more details on the changes. Expect prices to see a hike on the 2019 Bajaj Dominar in the vicinity of ₹ 10,000-15,000. The Dominar ABS is currently priced at ₹ 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

