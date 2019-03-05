New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400: What's New

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 UG sports a host of changes. We list all that's changed with the updated motorcycle.

The Bajaj Dominar was first launched in December 2016 and while it was an impressive offering, the flagship Bajaj did have something lacking. With the 2019 Dominar 400, the bike maker seems to have addressed some of that with upgrades that are both visual and mechanical. The 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 UG boasts of a host of new and sophisticated components, while also receiving a bump in power from its engine. With the launch just days away, here's a look at all that's new on the 2019 Dominar 400.

The new green shade joins black on the new Dominar. Red & white colours have been discontinued

Design

The updated Bajaj Dominar looks identical to the older version but visual changes are aplenty on the motorcycle. Most noticeable is the new green colour scheme on the bike, while the alloy wheels have gone back to black with silver highlights instead of the gold finish. There's a new D-logo on the fuel tank that still holds up to 13 litres. A new tank pad decal though has been added on the 2019 edition. The internal headlamp assembly has also been revised and continues to be an all-LED unit, while the LED taillight  has been tweaked for a fresh appearance. The design remains unchanged though. The new aurora green shade replaces the white and red shades on the palette, while the bike will continue to be offered in the black shade.

bpm2a5m

The rear view mirror design has been changed and the exhaust is now a double barrel unit

New Exhaust & Mirrors

Another major update on the 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 include redesigned rear view mirrors that are now wider and built from cast aluminium. The side stand is new as well, while the bike now sports a double-barrel exhaust that offers a meatier note than the older version. A big update on the Dominar are the addition of bungee stays made of nylon that are now factory fitted and positioned below the pillion seat, and helps mount luggage more effectively on the motorcycle.

kc2hs3hc

The secondary console has been upgraded to an LCD unit as well

New Instrumentation

Confirming speculations, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar retain the main LCD screen but the second one has also been updated with an LCD unit and displays more information. The main unit displays the speed, tacometer, odometer, engine kill switch and side stand indicator. There's a dynamic fuel display as and service due indicator. The second unit, on the other hand, now includes the gear position indicator, clock and two tripmeters.

ks9uqq2c

The engine remains the same on the Dominar 400, but makes 4 bhp of more power

More Power

The Bajaj Dominar uses the same 373.3 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that now makes more power. The motor churns out 4 bhp of additional power at 39 bhp, while peak torque output remains the same at 35 Nm. The six-speed gearbox remains the same too but in-gear acceleration has improved.

3nc07v3g

The bungee stays are an addition on the new Dominar 400 and are placed below the pillion seat

New Components

Bajaj Auto has opted for a more sophisticated suspension setup on the 2019 Dominar 400 that gets upgraded from telescopic forks to Upside Down (USD) forks at the front. The unit is the same as the one found on the KTM 390 Duke, while the rear continues to use a monoshock unit. Braking setup also remains the same with a 320 mm disc up front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The bike had dual-channel ABS, which is now standard with the non-ABS version being discontinued.

