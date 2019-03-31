New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Revealed

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is about Rs. 10,000 more than its predecessor, and packs extensive changes over the previous version.

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 has been long anticipated motorcycle for this year. We've told you about all the upgrades on the bike and have ridden it too, but the prices have remained under wraps. However, Bajaj dealers have confirmed to carandbike that the 2019 Bajaj Dominar will be priced at ₹ 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new pricing makes the comprehensively updated motorcycle about ₹ 10,000 more expensive than the outgoing version that retailed at ₹ 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For the additional price though, the new Dominar is now an extensively changed offering, addressing several issues over its predecessor.

Bajaj Dominar 400

1.59 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Bajaj Dominar 400

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 now sports a DOHC engine replacing the SOHC set-up, which has raised the power output from 35 bhp at 8000 rpm to 39 bhp at 8650 rpm. Peak torque remains the same at 35 Nm but now comes at 500 rpm higher, at 7000 rpm. The engine continues to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Moreover, the new Dominar also gets USD forks in place of telescopic units up front, while gets a reworked monoshock unit.

Other changes include the new double barrel exhaust muffler, revised LED headlamp cluster and a twin LCD instrument console with a secondary display on the fuel tank that packs in more information including a service reminder and side stand indicator.

Bajaj has also worked on improving the vibrations from the motor, while there is the new Aurora green shade available as well. The gold alloy wheels have also been swapped for the black and silver wheels, even though the design stays the same. The 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 competes against a number of offerings including the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB 300R, KTM 250 Duke, BMW G 310 R, TVS Apache RR 310 and the likes.

