2019 Audi Q8 Coupe-SUV US Prices To Start At $67,400

Audi has announced the US pricing for its all-new flagship coupe-SUV Q8. The new Audi Q8 will be offered in three variants - Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige priced from $67,400 to $76,500, which is around ₹ 48.59 lakh to ₹ 55.16 lakh as per current exchange rates. It's needless to say, if and when the Audi Q8 comes to India, the coupe-SUV will come via the CBU route and will command over double the amount we see here, courtesy our taxation policies. In the US, however, the all-new Audi Q8 is slated to go on sale next year, after launching in Europe.

The US-spec 2019 Audi Q8 comes in only one engine option - a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that churns out about 330 bhp and develops over 500 Nm of peak torque, that comes mated to an 8-speed tiptronic automatic transmission. The engine comes paired with Audi's 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard that is equipped with a 10Ah battery to a belt alternator starter (BAS) to enhance the comfort of the start/stop system. The Q8 also gets Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Visually, the Q8 comes with an elegantly sloping roofline that seamlessly merges into the inclined D-pillar and rests against the quattro blisters above the wheel arches. The Q8 comes in three wheel size options - basic 20-inch 5-spoke wheels, 21-inch 5-spoke W-design wheels, and a set of bigger 22-inch 5-double-arm design forged and contrasting grey/partially polished wheels. The SUV is equipped with new sleek LED headlamps with HD Matrix LED technology available as an option and 3D daytime running lamps, and wide LED taillamps with a digital character. Other features include standard heated, power-folding side mirrors with memory, and chrome exterior window surrounds, roof rails and exhaust tips.

The cabin, on the other hand, comes with a 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system. There is an 8.6-inch digital display below for the air-con system and other in-car controls and a 12.3-inch display for the virtual cockpit instrument cluster. The Q8 also gets a host of tech like adaptive cruise assist, efficiency assist, crossing assist, lane change warning, curb warning, Q and 360-degree cameras. The remote garage pilot feature, which will come in early 2019, will allow you to guide the SUV into a garage and back out autonomously via the myAudi smartphone app.

The Audi Q8 is built on the same aluminium-rich platform that underpins the likes of the Audi Q7, the Lamborghini Urus and the Bentley Bentayga, which makes is lighter yet more rigid. Furthermore, SUV comes with Audi's pre sense city system helps detect pedestrians, vehicles, and cyclists and initiating braking if the system detects a potential collision. The system works at speeds up to 52 miles per hour. Optional safety features include adaptive cruise control, intersection assist, traffic sign recognition, and turn assist.

