New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Audi Q8 Coupe-SUV US Prices To Start At $67,400

The new Audi Q8 will be offered in three variants - Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige priced from $67,400 to $76,500. The Q8 is slated to go on sale in the US next year.

View Photos
The Audi Q8 coupe-SUV shares its platform and technology with the Audi Q7

Highlights

  • The new Audi Q8 is priced in the US at $67,400 to $76,500
  • In US, the Q8 is offered in 3 variants - Premium, Premium Plus, Prestige
  • The all-new Audi Q8 is slated to go on sale in the US in 2019

Audi has announced the US pricing for its all-new flagship coupe-SUV Q8. The new Audi Q8 will be offered in three variants - Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige priced from $67,400 to $76,500, which is around ₹ 48.59 lakh to ₹ 55.16 lakh as per current exchange rates. It's needless to say, if and when the Audi Q8 comes to India, the coupe-SUV will come via the CBU route and will command over double the amount we see here, courtesy our taxation policies. In the US, however, the all-new Audi Q8 is slated to go on sale next year, after launching in Europe.

Audi

Audi Cars

R8

Q7

A3 Cabriolet

Q3

A3

A8

A4

Q5

A6

A5

TT

S5

RS5

RS7 Sportback

Also Read: All-New Audi Q8 Coupe-SUV Unveiled

Advertisement

The US-spec 2019 Audi Q8 comes in only one engine option - a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that churns out about 330 bhp and develops over 500 Nm of peak torque, that comes mated to an 8-speed tiptronic automatic transmission. The engine comes paired with Audi's 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard that is equipped with a 10Ah battery to a belt alternator starter (BAS) to enhance the comfort of the start/stop system. The Q8 also gets Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Also Read: Audi Q8 Coupe-SUV: All You Need To Know

Visually, the Q8 comes with an elegantly sloping roofline that seamlessly merges into the inclined D-pillar and rests against the quattro blisters above the wheel arches. The Q8 comes in three wheel size options - basic 20-inch 5-spoke wheels, 21-inch 5-spoke W-design wheels, and a set of bigger 22-inch 5-double-arm design forged and contrasting grey/partially polished wheels. The SUV is equipped with new sleek LED headlamps with HD Matrix LED technology available as an option and 3D daytime running lamps, and wide LED taillamps with a digital character. Other features include standard heated, power-folding side mirrors with memory, and chrome exterior window surrounds, roof rails and exhaust tips.

The cabin, on the other hand, comes with a 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system. There is an 8.6-inch digital display below for the air-con system and other in-car controls and a 12.3-inch display for the virtual cockpit instrument cluster. The Q8 also gets a host of tech like adaptive cruise assist, efficiency assist, crossing assist, lane change warning, curb warning, Q and 360-degree cameras. The remote garage pilot feature, which will come in early 2019, will allow you to guide the SUV into a garage and back out autonomously via the myAudi smartphone app.

0 Comments

The Audi Q8 is built on the same aluminium-rich platform that underpins the likes of the Audi Q7, the Lamborghini Urus and the Bentley Bentayga, which makes is lighter yet more rigid. Furthermore, SUV comes with Audi's pre sense city system helps detect pedestrians, vehicles, and cyclists and initiating braking if the system detects a potential collision. The system works at speeds up to 52 miles per hour. Optional safety features include adaptive cruise control, intersection assist, traffic sign recognition, and turn assist.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Audi R8 with Immediate Rivals

Audi R8
Audi
R8
BMW i8
BMW
i8
Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini
Huracan
TAGS :
Audi Q8 Audi Q8 Price Audi

Latest News

2019 Audi Q8 Coupe-SUV US Prices To Start At $67,400
2019 Audi Q8 Coupe-SUV US Prices To Start At $67,400
Switching Two-Wheelers To Electric Can Cut Oil Bill By Rs. 1.2 lakh Crore: NITI Aayog
Switching Two-Wheelers To Electric Can Cut Oil Bill By Rs. 1.2 lakh Crore: NITI Aayog
Over 7,200 Ford EcoSport Petrol SUVs Recalled In India
Over 7,200 Ford EcoSport Petrol SUVs Recalled In India
Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.79 Lakh
Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.79 Lakh
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch In 2019
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch In 2019
Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked By Steepest Level In A Year; Rates At Record High
Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked By Steepest Level In A Year; Rates At Record High
Mahindra Showcases Treo And Treo Yaari Electric Three-Wheelers
Mahindra Showcases Treo And Treo Yaari Electric Three-Wheelers
Tata Tiago NRG: Things We Know So Far
Tata Tiago NRG: Things We Know So Far
Ashok Leyland Inaugurates EV Facility In India
Ashok Leyland Inaugurates EV Facility In India
SIAM Elects Rajan Wadhera As New President
SIAM Elects Rajan Wadhera As New President
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased In Second Video
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased In Second Video
Maruti Suzuki To Start Testing 50 Electric Cars In India Soon
Maruti Suzuki To Start Testing 50 Electric Cars In India Soon
ACMA Appoints Ram Venkataramani As President
ACMA Appoints Ram Venkataramani As President
Ford Mustang-Inspired EV Teased
Ford Mustang-Inspired EV Teased
Now You Can Buy A Rolls-Royce Using Bitcoins In The USA
Now You Can Buy A Rolls-Royce Using Bitcoins In The USA

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

76 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

16 Civic Cars

Available
Used Civic Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.3 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

126 Wagon R Cars

Available
Used Wagon R Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

7 Creta Cars

Available
Used Creta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 10 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Audi Cars

Audi R8
Audi R8
₹ 3.18 Crore *
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 86.18 Lakh - 1 Crore *
Audi A3 Cabriolet
Audi A3 Cabriolet
₹ 58.84 Lakh *
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
₹ 40.59 - 50.15 Lakh *
Audi A3
Audi A3
₹ 38.68 - 42.92 Lakh *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.37 - 1.75 Crore *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 48.46 - 54.89 Lakh *
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
₹ 64.62 - 69.9 Lakh *
Audi A6
Audi A6
₹ 65.33 - 66.28 Lakh *
Audi A5
Audi A5
₹ 64.77 - 80.93 Lakh *
Audi TT
Audi TT
₹ 76.48 Lakh *
Audi S5
Audi S5
₹ 84.64 Lakh *
Audi RS5
Audi RS5
₹ 1.29 Crore *
Audi RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
₹ 1.83 - 1.99 Crore *
View More
x
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch In 2019
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch In 2019
Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.79 Lakh
Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.79 Lakh
Mahindra Showcases Treo And Treo Yaari Electric Three-Wheelers
Mahindra Showcases Treo And Treo Yaari Electric Three-Wheelers
Maruti Suzuki To Start Testing 50 Electric Cars In India Soon
Maruti Suzuki To Start Testing 50 Electric Cars In India Soon
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities