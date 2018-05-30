2019 Audi A4 Facelift Spotted For The Very First Time

With the number of updates Audi has had in the past year, it was about time to give the popular A4 sedan a nip, tuck and facelift it. The 2019 Audi A4 facelift will get tons of cosmetic changes to its design, but will not copy the design elements form the A6 or even the A7 and A8 for that matter. We got a feel of how the 2019 A4 looks in these latest spy shots as the luxury sedan makes its facelift debut on the internet. Although it is too early to comment on the design, the spy shots do reveal some minor graphic changes here and there.

Audi A4 48.46 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(2019 Audi A4 Facelift will also make it to India by next year)

Also Read: New Generation Audi A4 Diesel Launched In India

Up front, the 2019 Audi A4 sedan gets a redesigned front bumper, while the front grille, the spoiler and even the elements below the headlamps have evolved to give it a more contemporary look. Audi has also installed the ACC adaptive cruise control and active safety systems in the 2019 A4 facelift. At back, the changes are no visible as Audi has managed to cover it up well enough. But, we'll get more details on that later.

(The 2019 Audi A4 Facelift will get cosmetic updates)

Also Read: Audi A4 Diesel Review

At heart, the Audi A4 facelift gets new EA288 Evo TDI engine, with a capacity of 2.0-litre. This new engine is capable of producing between 135bhp and 202bhp. The A4 facelift will also receive the mild hybrid system from the A6, A7 and the new A8. The 48V mild-hybrid setup will allow the A4 facelift to produce even more power and lowering fuel by up to 5 per cent. The torque on the other hand has increased by almost 9 per cent. Moreover, Audi will also launch the A4 facelift with a diesel option in the form of the tried and tested 3.0 TDI engine that can churn out close to 284bhp.

Image Source: Motor1.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.