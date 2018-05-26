2019 Audi A4 Avant Facelift Spied With Minimum Camouflage

Earlier this year we saw the new Audi A6 Avant break cover as the station wagon from the German stable got visual updates along with the company's mild hybrid system and the fully digital MMI touch response operating system. Since then, the new model up for upgrade was the A4 Avant and now it has been spotted testing before it makes its global debut later this year. The 2019 Audi A4 Avant facelift was spotted in Germany. Audi India does not sell the A4 Avant in the country.

The fifth generation Audi A4 Avant was last updated in 2015, it shares minimum resemblance to the A6 Avant. Up front, the Audi A4 Avant facelift gets redesigned bumper, while the grille, spoiler too have been refreshed. The headlights too have new design formation, different from its predecessor. At the back, Audi engineers might have carried over the diffuser with integrated exhaust tips from the A4 AllRoad Quattro.

On the inside, the 2019 Audi A4 Avant facelift might get the infotainment and safety systems from the A6, A8 and even the Q8. However, it's too early to comment on this. Other than that, the A4 Avant facelift will also get new colour options along with new set of alloy wheels.

Under the hood, Audi will continue with both petrol and diesel engine options with tuned up performance. However, the mild hybrid system will also be on offer as an option.

