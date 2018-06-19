2019 Audi A1 Sportback Breaks Cover

After an intense and extensive teaser campaign, Audi has finally taken the wraps off the new generation A1 Sportback ahead of its official launch by the end of the year. While the A1 made its entry in to the Audi portfolio in 2010, the second generation Audi A1 Sportback will come with a new infotainment system along with advanced driver assistance. According to the folks at Audi, the new A1 Sportback is the ideal companion in the urban environment and is also well suited for longer journeys.

(The new A1 Sportback pays homage to Audi's rally icon from 1984, the Sport Quattro with three flat slits below the edge of the hood)

Also Read: Next Generation Audi A1 Teased Ahead Of Debut In Barcelona Soon

Visually, the A1 Sportback has wide track and short overhangs provide for an extended and sporty look. The wide, low-placed single frame grille and the implied side air inlets dominate the distinctive front of the new A1 Sportback. Moreover, the new Audi A1 Sportback also pays homage to the brand's rally icon from 1984, the Sport Quattro with three flat slits below the edge of the hood. In profile, the new Audi A1 Sportback resembles Audi Ur-Quattro and Sport Quattro. The wide, flat sloping C-pillar gives the new A1 Sportback a sporty stance, while all the lines on the flanks, from the window edge to the sill slope move upward towards the rear in a wedge shape. The roof dome stretches across the A1 Sportback's body in a low profile. The distinctively highlighted wheels and the low shoulder line in between give the A1 Sportback a solid stance on the road. Audi Sport Quattro, the LED headlights and LED rear lights are tinted, while the Audi rings in the single frame and the model designation on the back are black.

(The new A1 Sportback gets the all-digital instrument cluster with a high-resolution, 10.25-inch display and a multifunction steering wheel)

For the interior of the new Audi A1 Sportback, the company says that it is the sportiest interior in the compact class. It is driver-focused and the taut, sporty lines and surfaces depict the entire interior and feature on the dashboard, as well as in the doors and the center console. The new A1 Sportback gets the all-digital instrument cluster with a high-resolution, 10.25-inch display and a multifunction steering wheel. The new A1 Sportback comes standard with the MMI radio, which is controlled via the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel and the display in the digital instrument cluster. As with a smartphone, all commands are via touch input. In the top configuration, MMI navigation plus offers a 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen.

Also Read: 2019 Audi A1 Hatchback Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing

The new Audi A1 Sportback comes with choice of a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit, TFSI engine and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit, TFSI engine. The engines churn out max power of 92bhp and 195bhp respectively. Audi offers a 7-Speed manual transmission or a 7-Speed S-Tronic dual-clutch transmission.

(The LED headlights and LED rear lights are tinted, while the Audi rings in the single frame and the model designation on the back are black)

Audi offers a broad range of wheels for the new A1 Sportback with the option between 15, 16 or 17-inch wheels depending on the engine. The alloy wheels come in four sizes from 15 to 18 inches, including a 17-inch wheel with black or platinum gray inserts are available as options or as part of the "advanced" and "S line" equipment packages.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.