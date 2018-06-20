2019 Audi A1 Sportback: All You Need To Know

Audi took the wraps off 2019 Audi A1 Sportback ahead of its official launch later this year. However, the second generation Audi A1 Sportback will come with tons of new tech and improved design elements to keep things alive in the market. Although, the 2019 A1 Sportback does not have a direct rival as such, it will be interesting to see how BMW and Mercedes-Benz react to it. Currently, there are no reports of the A1 Sportback making it to India, but if it does, then expect a mid-2019 market launch. Here's what you need to know about the 2019 Audi A1 Sportback.

Everything You Need To Know About 2019 Audi A1 Sportback

Visually, the new Audi A1 Sportback has wide track and short overhangs that provides for a taut and sporty look. The wide, low-placed single-frame grille and the implied side air inlets give an aggressive look up front. (The new A1 Sportback gets the all-digital instrument cluster with a high-resolution, 10.25-inch display and a multifunction steering wheel) In profile, the new Audi A1 Sportback shares resemblance to the Audi Ur-Quattro and Sport Quattro. The wide, flat sloping C-pillar pushes the new A1 forward even while standing still. The roof contrast line, which is available in two dark colors, ends above the C-pillar. The distinctively highlighted wheels and the low shoulder line in between give the A1 Sportback a solid stance on the road. The low line between the fender that draws the visual focal point downward even further. According to Audi, the A1 Sportback has the sportiest interior in the compact class and it is accordingly driver-focused. The eye is drawn in particular to the sporty compact unit of air vent nozzles, hood and the digital instrument cluster. All of the controls and the optional MMI touch display are strongly driver-oriented thus emphasizing the special cockpit character. (The new A1 Sportback pays homage to Audi's rally icon from 1984, the Sport Quattro with three flat slits below the edge of the hood) The display and the air vent strip on the front passenger side are integrated into an area in black glass look. The optional contour and ambient lighting package brings the interior design to life in the dark if desired through LED light elements in 30 selectable colors. The new A1 Sportback gets the all-digital instrument cluster with a high-resolution, 10.25-inch display and a multifunction steering wheel. As with a smartphone, all commands are via touch input. In the top configuration, MMI navigation plus offers a 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen. The new Audi A1 Sportback comes with choice of a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit, TFSI engine and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit, TFSI engine. The engines churn out max power of 92bhp and 195bhp respectively. (The LED headlights and LED rear lights are tinted, while the Audi rings in the single frame and the model designation on the back are black) Audi offers a 7-Speed manual transmission or a 7-Speed S-Tronic dual-clutch transmission. Audi offers a broad range of wheels for the new A1 Sportback with the option between 15, 16 or 17-inch wheels depending on the engine.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.