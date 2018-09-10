New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: 2019 Aston Martin Vantage Price Revealed For India

The 2019 Aston Martin Vantage will be coming to India soon and will carry a price tag of Rs. 2.95 crore (ex-showroom) as it takes on the Porsche 911, Mercedes-AMG GT, Nissan GT-R and the likes.

The 2019 Aston Martin Vantage draws power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that makes 503 bhp

The 2019 Aston Martin Vantage made its global debut last year and the coupe is certainly one of the more desirable offerings to come from the Briitsh car maker. The baby Aston is more powerful, lighter and faster than its predecessor, while taking design cues from the DB10 Concept. With the India launch later this year, CarAndBike can now tell you exclusively that the new Vantage will carry a price tag of ₹ 2.95 crore (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale in the country. The price tag, of course, is for the base version with all the options to be charged extra.

Also Read: Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 Revealed

While the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage remains true to its original design in appearance, there are plenty of changes including the sleeker headlamps and the new trademark gaping grille that comes from the menacing Vulcan hypercar. Adding muscle to the two-door coupe is the bulging clamshell bonnet, while the front fender is similar to the one seen on the DB11. The fastback styling continues to make for a gorgeous back on the Vantage with the overall lines more clean this time. A new platform underpins the Vantage and will also be seen on the upcoming cars from Aston Martin. The new Vantage tips the scale at 1530 kg,

As it has been with all Aston Martin offerings, the new generation Vantage boasts of a healthy dose of exotic materials and advanced tech in the cabin. The seats are upholstered in leather, and can be specced to your desire.

Also Read: Aston Martin Racing Vantage GT3 And GT4 Revealed

Power on the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage comes from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG that is tuned for 503 bhp at 6000 rpm and 685 Nm of peak torque from 2000-5000 rpm. All that power is sent to the rear wheels via the ZF-sourced 8-speed transmission with paddleshifters. The new Vantage is the first Aston Martin to be fitted with an e-differential, and can hit the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.5 seconds. The automaker claims a top speed of 315kmph.

