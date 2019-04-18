New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory Unveiled

The Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory now gets semi-active suspension from Ohlins which offers two modes, and also retains the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) electronics suite.

The 2019 Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory gets semi-active suspension

Highlights

  • The 2019 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory gets new suspension
  • Ohlins semi-active suspension offers two modes
  • The 2019 Tuono V4 1100 Factory is expected to be launched in India

For 2019, the Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory gets new semi-active suspension, and subtle changes in the colour schemes. The talking point on the new updates is the new Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic semi-active suspension system, which offers two modes - semi-active and manual. On the semi-active mode, the bike's electronics will aid the rider in everything, while the manual setting allows the rider to pick their own settings and disable the electronics. The semi-active mode constantly evaluates the feedback from the front and rear suspension, and the rider's inputs to the throttle and brakes, and adjusts responses accordingly.

The 2019 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory gets subtle cosmetic updates including new colour schemes

The manual mode comes with three pre-set parameters and disables the semi-active intervention. The Track, Sport and Road settings each alter the suspension to better match the performance required for those particular riding environment. Also available is an advanced Object Based Tuning Interface (OBTi) which allows even further personalisation to the settings. The Factory gets the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) control system which offers other advanced electronic rider aids continue, which includes bi-directional quickshifter, cornering ABS, eight-stage traction control, anti-lift, launch control, pit lane limiter, cruise control, wheelie control and launch control.

The Tuono V4 Factory is powered by the same 1077 cc, V4 engine that puts out 175 bhp of power and 121 Nm of peak torque. The Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory is expected to be introduced in India sometime later this year. As for pricing, expect the 2019 Tuono V4 Factory to be priced at around ₹ 20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

