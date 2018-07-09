2019 Aprilia RSV4 To Be More Powerful

Aprilia is reported to be working on a new generation of the RSV4 superbike, and the 2019 Aprilia RSV4 is expected to get a revised engine with more power and displacement and a new chassis. The 2019 Aprilia RSV4 is expected sometime in mid-2019, and according to reports, the new engine will make between 215-220 bhp to compete directly with the Ducati Panigale V4. The current 1000 cc motor makes around 201 bhp, and it will be replaced by a larger 1,100 cc V4 unit, derived from the Tuono. Like Ducati, Aprilia will also have two versions, a standard 1,100 cc version and a 1,000 cc version to compete in the World Superbike Championship.

(The limited edition Aprilia RSV 4 RF LE was unveiled earlier this year which features winglets) Advertisement Also Read: Aprilia RSV4 RF LE Unveiled

The Aprilia RSV4 has been around since 2009, and the bike has received numerous updates over the years to make it one of the best superbikes available in the market today. Even with the updates, the RSV4 is in fact, nearly a decade old, and this is the first time the bike will get a comprehensive update. The updates for 2019 will include a new suite of electronics and a new chassis as well - one based on the current aluminium twin-spar design, but stiffer and it's expected to make the bike lighter by around 5-7 kg. Like the Panigale V4, the new RSV4 will be based on the MotoGP prototype used by Aprilia riders Aleix Esparago and Scott Redding.

The 2019 Aprilia RSV4 is expected to be unveiled at the EICMA show in November this year, but there's no confirmation on when we can see a production model yet. Earlier this year, a limited edition Aprilia RSV4 was unveiled and the new 2019 model is expected to get design and styling updates as well, including the introduction of winglets on the fairing.

