2018 Yamaha X-Max 125 Scooter Unveiled

Yamaha has unveiled an updated X-Max 125 cc scooter for 2018, with new electronics and other upgrades. The X-Max 125 now is more in line with the larger Yamaha X-Max 300 and X-Max 400 models. The new model has been unveiled for the European market which has a considerable size for maxi-scooters, a segment which has almost no existence in India. The Yamaha X-Max 125 is powered by a 124 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with power rated at 14 bhp at 8,750 rpm and peak torque of 12 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

The traction control system from the bigger X-Max models is now available on the 125, with standard dual-channel ABS. Up front, the X-Max gets telescopic suspension as well as a large 15-inch front wheel, which is expected to improve handling and stability. The 2018 model features underseat storage for two full-face helmets, keyless ignition system, an adjustable screen and handlebars, and a handy 12V power outlet. Other additions on the feature list include a central LCD display screen, dual LED headlights and taillights.The Yamaha X-Max 125 is available in a choice of four colours - Radical Red, Sonic Grey, Phantom Blue and Blazing Grey. Pricing for the 2018 model hasn't been announced yet, which will go on sale from October.

The 2018 Yamaha X-Max 125 gets traction control and ABS The traction control system employs a sensor which measures the rear wheel speed and reduces drive force if any rear wheel spin is detected.

In India, Yamaha has no plans so far of introducing any of the maxi scooter range, including the recently unveiled NVX 155 scooter in Malaysia. The premium scooter segment in India is seeing a lot of growth with sales of Piaggio growing a whopping 120 per cent in the April to August, 2017 period. Piaggio is the only brand in India which currently sells premium 150 cc scooters under the Vespa and Aprilia brands.Although volumes of scooter sales are still largely dominated by the 110 cc models, with the Honda Activa leading the sales charts.

