2018 World Car Awards: New-Gen Nissan Leaf Is Green Car Of The Year

Adding yet another honor to its growing list, the 2018 Nissan Leaf bagged the '2018 World Green Car' award at the 2018 New York International Auto Show. The new generation Leaf is the first all-electric vehicle to win the award since the category was created in 2006. The Leaf rose to the top among a list of five initial category entries and was the stand-alone EV in the running. The other competitors in the final category were BMW 530e iPerformance and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, but the jurors considered the Leaf's overall environmental impact including tailpipe emissions and fuel consumption upon selecting the overall winner. The previous-generation Nissan Leaf was named 'World Car of the Year' in 2011 and remains the only pure electric vehicle to win that award in its 14-year history.

Nissan Leaf ₹ 35 - 40 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

(Dan Mohnke, Senior Vice-president Sales and Marketing, Nissan North America with the award)

"We're very proud that since Nissan Leaf launched in 2010, we've been able to put more than 300,000 zero-emission electric vehicles on the road worldwide, helping to reduce carbon footprints around the globe," said Daniele Schillaci, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing and Sales, Zero Emission Vehicle and Battery Business; Chairman of Management Committee for Japan/A&O (Japan, Asia, Oceania Business); Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.,. "We're honored to be recognized by this esteemed jury and proud to continue to expand the vision of Nissan Intelligent Mobility."

Also Read: 2018 World Car Awards: New-Gen Audi A8 Wins Luxury Car Of The Year 2018

The 2018 Nissan Leaf made its global debut last year in September and we told you everything about it then. The new Leaf offers advanced technology with the 'Nissan Intelligent Driving'. With the three unique features of the new Leaf- ProPilot, ProPilot Park and e-Pedal, the folks at Nissan say it will change the way we drive. The overall design is also more aggressive than its predecessor and takes inspiration from the new-gen Nissan Micra. The Leaf's 40 kWh battery pack has the ability to travel up to 400 km on a single charge, and has max power of 148 bhp and peak torque of 320 Nm. The quick charging feature gives 80 per cent battery time in 40 minutes.

Also Read: Volvo XC60 Wins World Car Of The Year 2018

Vehicles in all award categories are selected and voted on by an international jury panel comprised of 82 top-level automotive journalists from 24 countries around the world. Each juror was appointed by the World Car Steering Committee on the basis of his or her expertise, experience, credibility, and influence. Each juror typically drives and evaluates new vehicles on a regular basis as part of their professional work. Through their respective outlets they collectively reach an audience of many millions world-wide. The international accounting firm KPMG tabulates the jurors' ballots.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.