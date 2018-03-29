2018 World Car Awards: BMW M5 Wins World Performance Car

We drove the BMW M5 last year in Portugal and were blown away by the performance of the car. And it would seem that the jurors at the 2018 World Car Awards too were blown away by it. Unsurprisingly, the new-gen BMW M5 won top honours, getting the World Performance Car award at the 2018 World Car Awards ceremony at the ongoing New York Auto Show. This is the sixth generation model and you can buy one in India as well. The M5 was launched in India at the 2018 Auto Expo, priced at ₹ 1.43 crore. BMW says that the new-gen M5 is the most technologically advanced M-Series vehicle from the company, which we are sure, was felt by the jurors as well.

BMW M5 1.68 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Range Rover Velar Wins World Design Car Of The Year

(BMW M5 wins the World Performance Car of The Year award) (BMW M5 wins the World Performance Car of The Year award)

The BMW M5 was in the final shortlist for the World Performance Car award with the Honda Civic Type R and the Lexus LC 500. Needless to say, the competition was tough but the M5 did manage to win over the jurors with its excellent performance.

Also Read: Volkswagen Polo Wins World Urban Car Of The Year

The new-gen BMW M5 gets a 4.4-litre V8 engine with two turbochargers, which churn out a massive 591 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. Surprisingly, the dual-clutch transmission on the previous M5 was not brought on to the new-gen model. It now gets an 8-speed torque convertor transmission unit. There are 5 driving modes to choose from and in case you are wondering, the car does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.