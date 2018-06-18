2018 Wheels And Waves: Royal Enfield Showcases Three New Custom Bikes

"Wheels and Waves" is a motorcycling and a surfing festival which is organised every year in the town of Biarritz, France. Motorcycle manufacturers from around the world showcase some jaw-droppingly gorgeous custom motorcycles at the event. Like always, Royal Enfield too showcased a trio of sexy custom-made motorcycles at Wheels and Waves. The three custom bikes that Royal Enfield showed off were 'Lock Stock', 'Rohini' and the 'Interceptor'. All these motorcycles have been made by modifying the upcoming Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 motorcycles. Take a look.

Lock Stock

The Lock Stock is a custom bike which started its life as a Continental GT 650 Twin. It got the name as Royal Enfield has given the bike two smoking barrel exhaust right underneath the engine. The drag racing frame on the bike was developed by Royal Enfield and Harris Performance. The idea was to old-school charm with solid performance. A company called S & S cycles from USA was brought in to transform the engine from a 650 cc unit to an 865 cc unit thank to nitrous injection. The bike gets a 'Dazzle Camo' paint job which is a light hearted jab on how manufacturers camouflage test mules when in the process of road testing.

Rohini

Wondering how the name came to be? Young Guns Speed Shop, a custom bike maker from Switzerland took the inspiration to build the bike from India's space program and its Rohini satellites. The idea was to keep the bike stock as much as possible and endow it with a fairing similar to the one on the Triumph Thruxton R. Young Guns call the bike beautifully retro and wildly modern. Of course, the Rohini is based on a stock Continental GT 650 motorcycle.

Interceptor

The third custom Royal Enfield motorcycle to be showcased at the Wheels and Waves event was the Interceptor. Based on a standard Interceptor GT 650, the Interceptor has been stripped to the bare basics with a few modifications. The bike gets a deep red metallic paintjob along with a lowered stance and a blacked out engine. You will see no wires on the Interceptor as all the controls have been internalised. The bike also loses the lock barrel and now gets a keyless ignition. The bike was built by Old Empire Motorcycles which is based out of United Kingdom.

