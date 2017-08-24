2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Revealed

Volkswagen has finally taken the wraps off the all new T-Roc compact SUV, the company's fourth SUV which brings fresh push to the compact SUV class. The 2018 VW T-Roc compact SUV comes with new, expressive design style, coupe-like roof section, strikingly wide front and sportily snappy proportions. It also gets large array of driver assistance systems, latest infotainment generation with full connectivity and trendy bi-colour concept. The new T-Roc is positioned within the segment below the Tiguan and is based on VW's modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform. Its market launch begins in Europe this November.

(2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV is based on VW's MQB platform)

Numerous design elements define the new five-seater's style. In the front, the 2018 VW T-Roc gets wide radiator grille unit with integrated dual headlights and the repositioned light signature. The lines of the elongated silhouette are on the other hand characterized by a particularly striking chrome element that runs from the A-pillars across the complete side roof line all the way into the C-pillar and is reminiscent in form of a coupe. The off-road look is enhanced by all-round, dark plastic trim, which protects the bodywork around the wheel arches and side sills, as well as the vehicle's front and rear.

(The interplay between the Active Info Display and the specific infotainment system creates a new, digital and interactive cockpit)

The interior has been adapted to the exterior design. It has a robust SUV feel and modern treatment of surfaces. The interplay between the Active Info Display and the specific infotainment system creates a new, digital and interactive cockpit. Via smartphone and Volkswagen Car Net it is possible to use a wide spectrum of online services and apps and to integrate the telephone and/or media library.



Like the Tiguan, the 2018 T-Roc too is offered with three petrol engines (TSI) and three diesels (TDI). They are being offered partly with front-wheel drive and manual gearbox, partly with front-wheel drive, 4Motion all-wheel drive (including 4Motion Active Control as standard) and 7-Speed DSG gearbox.

(The interior has been adapted to the exterior design)

Volkswagen will be offering the new crossover based on the 'T-Roc specification version. In addition, two higher lines on a par with each other, 'Sport' and 'Style', are available in parallel for maximum personalization of the T-Roc. While the T-Roc 'Style' is characterized by exclusive touches such as the interior's decorative panels available in a choice of four colors, the focus in the case of the T-Roc 'Sport' is on sporty features such as the standard sport comfort seats. If all five seats are occupied, luggage space when loaded up to the top edge of the rear seat backrests totals 445-litres. The backrests can also be folded down in a 60/40 split, yielding luggage capacity of up to 1,290 litres. Hardly any other SUV in this class offers such a spacious package.



The 2018 VW T-Roc is in a league of its own when it comes to its driver assistance systems. Standard features on all T-Roc vehicles include-- Automatic Post-Collision Braking System, Lane Assist and Front Assist area monitoring system with Pedestrian Monitoring and City Emergency Braking. The SUV can optionally be configured with ten further driver assistance systems. These include adaptive cruise control (ACC), Rear View reversing camera, the lane change system including Rear Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, lane keeping system Lane Assist, Park Assist including maneuvering brake function, Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist.

(Like the Tiguan, the 2018 T-Roc is offered with three petrol engines and three diesels engines)

Moreover, the T-Roc can be adapted to the driver's personal preferences via a range of further assistance systems that is exceptionally large for this vehicle class. In addition to adaptive chassis control DCC and progressive steering, these include electric operation of the rear hatch and starting system Keyless Access.

