2018 Volkswagen Polo Officially Teased Ahead Of Reveal

With only a few days left for the official reveal of the next generation Volkswagen Polo, the sporty hatchback has been teased online giving a clear glimpse of the tail light and front grille. The sixth generation of the supermini not only grows in dimensions, but also gets a more evolutionary design language keeping the Polo DNA intact. The teaser also reveals the new bright yellow paint scheme on the new Polo that looks fantastic and was previously seen on the Volkswagen Arteon concept.

The teaser images provide a clear glimpse of the new grille on the new generation Volkswagen Polo that looks angular and makes for a minimal affair. The centre bar runs into the LED DRLs into the headlights, while the headlamp cluster itself has grown wider than its predecessor. At the rear, we see a squared tail lamp with LED treatment, and just a tad bit of the new diamond cut alloy wheels.

The next generation Polo will get evolutionary styling

Going by the previous spy shots, the 2018 Volkswagen Polo gets improved space at the rear, and confirming the same are the much larger rear doors. The hatchback will be getting a longer wheelbase, while the revised roofline should liberate more space inside the cabin. The new Polo is also likely to be wider, making for better shoulder room inside the cabin. In addition, expect to see a larger boot capacity, making it a lot more practical than the current generation version.

Volkswagen has switched to the MQB A0 platform for the new generation Polo that has helped the hatchback shed weight. The lighter body will help improve performance and handling, as well as fuel efficiency on the model. Speaking of which, the new generation Volkswagen Polo is likely to continue using the 1-litre TSI, 1.2-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI Evo petrol engines under the hood; while diesel power will come from the 1.6-litre TDI. For the new generation Polo GTi, the model will get the much more powerful 2-litre TSI engine, said to be in the vicinity of 200 horses.

The new Polo is likely to continue the same engines, while the GTi version could get more power

The new Polo is headed to India, but is only expected to make its domestic debut next year. In India, the 1.2-litre TSI petrol and 1.5-litre TDI diesel will continue to be the mainstay engines in different states of tune. The hatchback will be produced at Volkswagen India's Chakan based facility, and will spawn the next generation Vento and Ameo models as well.

The 2018 Volkswagen Polo will be making its official debut later this week in Berlin and the German auto giant will be revealing complete details on the model then. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the updates from the event.