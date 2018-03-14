2018 TVS Apache RTR 160: What To Expect

TVS Motor Company will launch the updated, new-generation model of the TVS Apache RTR 160 later today. The refreshed Apache RTR 160 will get several new features, including updated styling, design and possibly a new chassis as well. For a model which has been in existence for over a decade and started the TVS Apache series, the Apache RTR 160 still commands generous sales volumes for TVS. The race-spec TVS Apache machine has clinched six six titles of the Indian Motorcycle Racing Championship (IMRC), and TVS will be using the TVS Racing DNA to promote the new generation Apache RTR 160 as well. We take a look at what to expect from the new generation Apache RTR 160.

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 will take design inspiration from the Apache RTR 200 4V, with similar edgy styling new tank shrouds, new features, including a new all-digital instrument panel and new chassis. Some updates to the engine are expected since the Apache RTR 160 hasn't had any significant updates to the engine in over a decade since the bike was first launched. TVS may introduce a new four-valve engine on the Apache RTR 160 as well, like the Apache RTR 200 4V, but more details will only be available once the bike is launched.

Other changes expected are new suspension, including a monoshock rear suspension, new single-piece handlebar, a similar 'double-barrel' exhaust muffler like the Apache RTR 200 4V and LED lights. We expect TVS to introduce standard ABS on the Apache RTR 160 as well, with possibly single-channel ABS on the front wheel, with a rear disc brake. Expect pricing to be in the region of ₹ 80,000 (ex-showroom) and a comprehensive update to the new-generation 2018 Apache RTR 160, which will compete with the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Suzuki Gixxer and the Honda CB Hornet 160R.

