2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Image, Specifications, Features

TVS Motor Company today launched the new-generation TVS Apache RTR 160 today and we have all the highlights from the launch here. Launched at a starting price of Rs. 81,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi), TVS says that the new Apache RTR 160 is based on the Draken concept and also takes inspiration from the race-spec TVS Apache bike, which has clinched six titles of the Indian Motorcycle Racing Championship (IMRC). Visually, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 will take design inspiration from the Apache RTR 200 4V, with similar edgy styling new tank shrouds, new features, including a new all-digital instrument panel and new chassis.

Details about the launch of the bike were revealed early this month, while the company started teasing the motorcycle a few days ago.

Here are all the highlights from the launch of the new TVS Apache RTR 160