2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Image, Specifications, Features

The new-generation TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been The bike has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 81,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Image, Specifications, Features
The refreshed Apache RTR 160 will get new features, updated styling, design and possibly a new chassis

TVS Motor Company today launched the new-generation TVS Apache RTR 160 today and we have all the highlights from the launch here. Launched at a starting price of Rs. 81,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi), TVS says that the new Apache RTR 160 is based on the Draken concept and also takes inspiration from the race-spec TVS Apache bike, which has clinched six titles of the Indian Motorcycle Racing Championship (IMRC). Visually, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 will take design inspiration from the Apache RTR 200 4V, with similar edgy styling new tank shrouds, new features, including a new all-digital instrument panel and new chassis.

Details about the launch of the bike were revealed early this month, while the company started teasing the motorcycle a few days ago.

Here are all the highlights from the launch of the new TVS Apache RTR 160

 

Mar 14, 2018
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In India, Starting At Rs. 81,490
The new TVS Apache RTR 160 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 81,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Apache RTR 160 Carb & Front Disc - Rs. 81,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Apache RTR 160 Carb & Front/Rear Disc - Rs. 84,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Apache RTR 160 Carb & FI - Rs. 89,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Mar 14, 2018
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Features
The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes with a new sporty suspension tuned in collaboration with Showa. TVS offers two tyre option - road and off-road, and the bike also gets a full-digital instrument cluster shared with the Apache RTR 200.




Mar 14, 2018
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the most powerful bike in the class
The new TVS Apache RTR 160 is the most powerful offering now in its segment and offer 16.5 bhp and 14.8 Nm of peak torque.


Mar 14, 2018
Behold! The New TVS Apache RTR 160
Here's the new TVS Apache RTR 160. The bike is inspired from the Draken concept and takes cues from the Apache 200.

Mar 14, 2018
Mar 14, 2018
TVS Apache RTR 160 will come with the benefit of Apache Experience
Mar 14, 2018
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V to be offered in 3 variants
The new Apache RTR 160 4V will be offered in 3 option - Carb with front disc brake, Carb with front and rear disc brake and EFI with front and rear disc brake.


Mar 14, 2018
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is inspired from the Draken concept like the Apache 200
The new Apache RTR gets a sporty compact design with chequered decals to hint at its racing heritage.

Mar 14, 2018
TVS Apache RTR 160 To be Launched Today
The TVS Apache RTR 160 is based on the new RTR platform and will get a new 4-valve engine.

Mar 14, 2018
TVS Now Has Two Segments In Its Portfolio - Naked and Supersport
TVS now wants to redefine the entry level space with the new Apache RTR 160 bike.

Mar 14, 2018
TVS Racing Won In 14 Events In 2017
Mar 14, 2018
TVS's Performance In Premium Motorcycle Business Has Been Very Good
Mar 14, 2018
The TVS Apache RTR 160 India Launch
Arun Siddharth - Vice President Marketing, TVS India takes the stage to talk about the new launch and the company's position in the premium motorcycle space.

Mar 14, 2018
The TVS Apache RTR 160 Will Borrow The DNA from the race-spec Apache bike
The race-spec TVS Apache machine has clinched six titles of the Indian Motorcycle Racing Championship (IMRC), and TVS will be using the TVS Racing DNA to promote the new generation Apache RTR 160.

Mar 14, 2018
The Stage is Set For the Launch of the new TVS Apache RTR 160
We are few moments away from the launch of the Apache RTR 160 and the stage is all set for the launch of the new bike.


Mar 14, 2018
The TVS Apache RTR 160 Will Share Its Cues With The Apache RTR 200 4V
The new TVS Apache RTR 160 will take design inspiration from the Apache RTR 200 4V, with similar edgy styling new tank shrouds, new features, including a new all-digital instrument panel and new chassis, as confirmed from several spy shots seen so far.

new tvs apache rtr 160 spyshot


Mar 14, 2018
TVS Apache RTR 160 India Launch: Live Updates
TVS Motor Company is all set to launch the new Apache RTR 160 in India today. Stay tuned for more updates.