2018 Triumph Tiger Range India Launch Date Announced

Triumph Motorcycles India will be launching the new-generation Tiger adventure motorcycle range in India on March 21, 2018. The company will be introducing both the 800 cc and the new 1200 cc bikes in India on the same day. The latter now loses the 'Explorer' moniker and will be known just as the Tiger 1200 and booking for the bike has been underway since January 2018. We have already ridden the smaller and much more popular Triumph Tiger 800 in February and found them to be a huge improvement over the outgoing models.

Triumph Tiger 800 11.52 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: 2018 Triumph Tiger 800: First Ride Review

The new 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 comes with some important changes, both on the skin and under it, which are quite significant. The biggest, of course, is the improved 800 cc, in-line three-cylinder motor, which continues to make 94 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. But, now the bike comes with a shorter first gear and offers enhanced off-road traction, and better low-speed response and acceleration. The bike also gets a new exhaust system which is lighter, freer flowing and is smaller than the previous generation Tiger.

2018 Triumph Tiger 800 XRT and XCA's performance has improved

Also Read: 2018 Triumph Tiger 800: Top 7 Changes

On styling and features front, the new Tiger 800 comes with a new face that gets a meaner look thanks to the new LED headlamps. The bike looks a bit more muscular and gets new paint schemes and decals. 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 gets an all-new, full-colour, TFT instrument panel on the mid and top-spec variants, while the base XR trim still gets an LCD panel. The bike is segmented into five variants with the XR, XCx, XRx, XRt, and XCa. The mid-spec variants, XCx and XRx, feature a single theme with three different styles, while the top-spec variants, XRt and XCa, feature six different styles across two themes.

(2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 range has dropped the Explorer tag)

As for the Tiger 1200, globally available in six variants in all - four XR variants and two off-road focussed XC variants. It's highly unlikely though that Triumph will introduce all six variants in India. Powering the Tiger 1200 is the same 1215 cc, in-line triple-cylinder motor, which makes 141 bhp at 9,350 rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 7,600 rpm. The bike also comes with a bunch of other updates like, including a lighter flywheel and crankshaft, a new magnesium cam cover, and standard Arrow exhaust on the top-end variants.

On the features front, we get new adaptive cornering lights, all-LED lights, an adjustable full-colour TFT screen, like the one on the Triumph Street Triple RS, illuminated switchgear, new riding modes and hill-hold control across the mid and top-spec variants. There is also integrated braking system available in a few variants, cornering ABS, shift assist, keyless ignition and an updated cruise control.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.