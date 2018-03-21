2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Variants Explained

The three variants of the Triumph Tiger 800 launched in India have several changes

The 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 range has been launched in India with prices starting at ₹ 11.76 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base XR variant. Internationally, the new Tiger 800 is available in six variants, but Triumph has decided to introduce just three variants for now in India - the Tiger 800 XR, the Tiger 800 XRx, and the Tiger 800 XCx. A fourth variant, the Tiger 800 XCa, will be launched later in the year. We take a look at what each of these variants offer, and which one suits your requirement, if you're thinking of going shopping for a new Triumph Tiger 800.

New TFT instrument panel of Tiger 800 in the XRx and XCx variants

1. Design and Features

The overall silhouetted of the new Triumph Tiger 800 remains almost identical to the outgoing model, but there are several changes in the details. The XR and XRx variants get cast wheels and different suspension while the XCx gets spoked wheels and fully adjustable suspension from WP.

The ergonomics have changed somewhat with the handlebar pulled up and back to give a more relaxed riding position. The material on the seat has also changed for more comfort, and the mid- and top-spec variants get even more additional changes.

2018 Triumph Tiger 800 gets LED headlights and LED DRLs in the XRx and XCx variants

The windshield is now adjustable (only on the XRx and XCx, not the XR) and now gets aero deflectors for better aerodynamics and to direct air flow away from the rider. Also new are LED headlights, and a strip of LED daytime running lights (DRLs) on the XRx and XCx, but the XR makes do with bulb lighting. The XRx and XCx variants also get LED indicators which the XR misses out on.

The base XR still gets a LCD instrument panel, but the mid- and top-spec variants get a full-colour TFT screen with auto and high contrast options for better visibility in all conditions.

There are four different riding modes on the XRx and five on the XCx

2. Technology

The 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 gets ride-by-wire with a choice of different riding modes. The Tiger 800 XCx gets five riding modes in all - Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport and Off-Road Pro. The Tiger 800 XRx gets four riding modes - Rain, Road, Off-Road and Sport, but the base Tiger 800 XR variant only gets a single 'Road' mode. The top-spec Triumph Tiger 800 XCa variant, which will be launched later in the year, also gets an additional, fully customisable 'Rider' mode. The XRx, XCx and XCa variants also get handlebar switch cubes with a 5-way joystick control, but the XR variant doesn't get these.

The Triumph Tiger 800 XCx gets adjustable WP suspension, while both XCx and XRx variants get Brembo front brakes

3. Suspension and Brakes

The Triumph Tiger 800 XCx and the to-be-launched XCx variants get top-spec, adjustable WP suspension at both ends, but the XRx and XR variants get standard Showa suspension. The XRx, XCx and XCa variants also get Brembo front brakes, but the XR's braking is handled by Nissin calipers.

FEATURES Tiger 800 XCx Tiger 800 XRx Tiger 800 XR LED headlight Yes Yes No LED daytime running lights Yes Yes No LED indicators Yes Yes No 5-way adjustable windscreen Yes Yes No Handlebar switch cubes with joystick control Yes Yes No Full-colour TFT instrument panel Yes Yes No WP rear and front suspension Yes No No Cruise control Yes Yes No Heated grips Yes Yes No Hand Guards Yes Yes No Plastic radiator guard Yes Yes No Brembo Front Brakes Yes Yes No

4. Other add-ons

Also new are heated grips, but only the XRx and XCx variants get this. The top spec XCa also gets a heated seat. Both the XRx and XCx variants come with standard hand guards which the XR variant doesn't get. Both the XRx and XCx get standard cruise control, but this feature is not available on the XR. Engine protection bars are only available on the XCx; both the XRx and XR variants do not get standard engine protection bars. The XCx also gets an aluminium sump guard, while both the XCx and XRx get a plastic radiator guard.

5. Prices

The base Triumph Tiger 800 XR is priced at ₹ 11.76 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tiger 800 XRx at ₹ 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Triumph Tiger 800 XCx is priced at ₹ 13.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

