One of Triumph Motorcycle India's bestselling models has been the Tiger series and the adventure tourer has been introduced for 2018 with comprehensive upgrades. The 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 has been launched in India with prices starting at ₹ 11.76 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base XR variant. The highly appreciated adventure tourer gets comprehensive upgrades for the new year with Triumph listing up to 200 changes including updated styling, reworked engine and transmission, and a new riding mode on offer for the top-spec variants. The 2018 Tiger is available in two large series - XC and XR, with the former being off-road friendly. India is getting only three variants as of now - XR, XRx, and the top-of-the-line XCx model. The latter two are priced at ₹ 13.13 lakh and ₹ 13.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

Styling changes on the 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 are plenty including the new and more distinctive LED headlamps with the LED DRLs. The fuel tank side panels have been redesigned and give the bike a new look. Improving the riding position on the new Tiger 800 is a five-step adjustable windscreen and raised handlebar that offers improved touring comfort. The bike also gets what are called aero deflectors to better suit aerodynamics and to keep wind blast away from the rider and pillion. Another major upgrade is the new TFT LCD instrument console that is similar to the new Triumph Street Triple ₹ In fact, the new console has also made way for new switchgear on the 2018 Triumph Tiger with a five-way toggle button to access the multiple commands on the console. While the XR range uses alloy wheels and road tyres, the XC line-up makes do with spoked wheels.

India gets three variants of the 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 - XR, XRx and XCx

The biggest upgrade on the 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 comes with the comprehensively updated 800 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine. It makes the same power as before - 94 bhp at 9500 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and now gets a shorter first gear for better off-road traction and improved low-speed response and acceleration. The gears on the primary drive as well as the crankshaft have also been revised. Also new on the 2018 Tiger 800 is the exhaust system which is lighter, free flowing and smaller than the one on the predecessor. The new Triumph Tiger 800 now gets the 'Off-Road Pro' riding mode on the XCx trim for more control when going off-tarmac. ABS can now be switched off for the rear wheel.

The Triumph Tiger 800 range gets comprehensive updates for 2018

Internationally, the 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 is offered in six variants, but India gets only three variants, and will be locally assembled in the country. The premium adventure motorcycle is flooded with options at present and there's plenty that the new Tiger will be going up against. The Tiger 800 XR will be locking horns with the new BMW F 750 GS, Ducati Multistrada 950, Kawasaki Versys 1000 among others. The Tiger 800 XC range will be competing with the more off-road friendly offerings including the Honda Africa Twin and the BMW F 850 GS.

