2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Launch Live Updates: Images, Features, Specifications

Here are all the live updates from the launch of the 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 in India.

Here are the live updates from the 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 launch

Triumph Motorcycles India is all set to launch the new and updated Tiger 800 range of motorcycles in India. Needless to say, Triumph's Tiger 800 range is one of the most popular adventure motorcycles in India and with the new models coming in, Triumph hopes to bolster its presence in the Indian adventure motorcycle segment. The new-gen Tiger range gets more than 200 of them and will be offered in the road-oriented XR range and the off-road oriented XC range. Since 2010, Triumph has sold more than 68,000 Tiger models globally, cementing the bike's status as one of most popular adventure motorcycles around the world as well.

We have already ridden the top-spec Tiger 800 XRT and the Tiger 800 XCA in the picturesque country of Morocco earlier this year and were impressed by the refinement and practicality that these bikes offer. Triumph says that it has upgraded the styling, packed lots of tech, refined the ergonomics and even played around with the triple engine to offer better punch. The new Tiger 800 range will be offered in new colours and will have new graphics, badges and detailing as well.

Updates in the engine and the gearbox include a shorter first gear for better low speed response and acceleration, new counter-balancer, new primary gears, a new exhaust with a meatier note. The technical specifications remain the same for now, which is 94 bhp at 9,500 rpm and the peak torque is rated at 79 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

Catch All The Live Updates Here

Triumph Offering Great Deals On The Current Tiger 800 Range

The prices for the current Tiger 800 range in India starts at Rs. 10.87 lakh for the base XR variant and goes up to Rs. 14.37 lakh for the top-spec XCa variant. (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is our pricing expectation of the 2018 Tiger 800 range.
2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Range: Price Expectation


Triumph has sold over 68,000 units of the Tiger globally since 2010. In India too, it is one of the most popular adventure motorcycles. With over 200 updates to the 2018 Tiger 800 range, Triumph Motorcycles India aims to further bolster its presence in the ever-growing adventure motorcycle segment.

Good morning beautiful people! Triumph is all set to launch its new and updated 2018 range of Tiger 800 motorcycles in India. We will be getting all the details to you from the launch venue in real-time. Lets begin!