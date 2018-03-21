2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Launch Live Updates: Images, Features, Specifications

Triumph Motorcycles India is all set to launch the new and updated Tiger 800 range of motorcycles in India. Needless to say, Triumph's Tiger 800 range is one of the most popular adventure motorcycles in India and with the new models coming in, Triumph hopes to bolster its presence in the Indian adventure motorcycle segment. The new-gen Tiger range gets more than 200 of them and will be offered in the road-oriented XR range and the off-road oriented XC range. Since 2010, Triumph has sold more than 68,000 Tiger models globally, cementing the bike's status as one of most popular adventure motorcycles around the world as well.

Also Read: 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 First Ride Review

We have already ridden the top-spec Tiger 800 XRT and the Tiger 800 XCA in the picturesque country of Morocco earlier this year and were impressed by the refinement and practicality that these bikes offer. Triumph says that it has upgraded the styling, packed lots of tech, refined the ergonomics and even played around with the triple engine to offer better punch. The new Tiger 800 range will be offered in new colours and will have new graphics, badges and detailing as well.

Also Read: 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Price Expectation

Updates in the engine and the gearbox include a shorter first gear for better low speed response and acceleration, new counter-balancer, new primary gears, a new exhaust with a meatier note. The technical specifications remain the same for now, which is 94 bhp at 9,500 rpm and the peak torque is rated at 79 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

Catch All The Live Updates Here