2018 Triumph Tiger 800: All You Need To Know

For 2018, the Triumph Tiger 800 gets an almost complete upgrade, including updated styling, new features, revised ergonomics and some changes to the engine and gearbox as well. According to Triumph, the new Tiger 800 gets more than 200 engine and chassis updates, and globally, there are as many as six variants on offer, spanning the XR series and XC series. India though, only gets three variants of the Triumph Tiger 800 - the base XR, XRx and XCx variants. The top of the line XCa variant may be launched sometime later, depending on customer demand, but the other top-spec variant XRt, will not be launched in India.

2018 Triumph Tiger 800 gets updated styling and ergonomics

1. Design and Features

The overall silhouette of the new Triumph Tiger 800 remains the same, as do the dimensions. But there are a few changes, including new colours, new graphics and badges, new side panels, and a new five-step adjustable windshield. Also new are the aero deflectors just below the windshield which are said to improve aerodynamics, as well as direct air flow away from the rider. The base XR variant though features a fixed windshield and also loses out on the LED lights. Even the LED daytime running lights (DRLs), one of the differentiating elements of the updated Tiger 800, are given a miss on the XR variant.

There are four different riding modes on the XRx and five on the XCx

The Triumph Tiger 800 XCx variant also gets an Off-Road Pro riding mode, in addition to the Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport. The XRx variant loses out on the Off-Road Pro mode. The XCa variant, if and when it will be launched, also features a fully customisable Rider mode.

Both the 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 XRx and XCx variants get new TFT infotainment display similar to the Street Triple RS

2. New Instrument Panel

The Triumph Tiger 800 XRx and XCx variants also get a full-colour TFT instrument panel, which is adjustable for viewing angle, with auto and high contrast options for optimum visibility in all conditions. The TFT screen comes with three different styles to choose from, but the top-spec XCa trim also features three different themes in addition to the styles. And the mid- and top-spec variants also get new switchgear and an easy to use joystick on the left handlebar to toggle through the various menus and riding modes on offer. The base XR variant loses out on the TFT screen, and continues to get a LCD instrument panel.

The engine of the 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 gets several updates

3. Updated Engine and Gearbox

The engine is the same on the new Triumph Tiger 800 as the outgoing model, and the 800 cc, in-line three-cylinder motor has the same output, putting out 94 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. But there are important changes inside. The gears in the primary drive and crankshaft have been changed, and backlash gears have been removed. So the result is an engine note with a muted 'whistling' note the Triumph triples have come to be identified with. The clutch is new as well, and the first gear is shorter, offering enhanced off-road traction, and better low-speed response and acceleration.

The exhaust is shorter and lighter on the 2018 Tiger 800

4. New Exhaust

The exhaust is new, and it's lighter, more compact and shorter, resulting in a meatier sound across the rev range. We've already ridden the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 and can say from experience that the updated engine with the new exhaust sounds meatier and bassier than ever before. In fact, new customers may not feel the need to switch to an aftermarket exhaust like an Arrow end can at all, the stock exhaust does sound quite good.

The 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 gets more expensive than before and biggest rivals will be the BMW F 750 GS and BMW F 850 GS

5. Pricing and Competition

Prices of the new Triumph Tiger 800 have gone up considerably, almost a lakh more, variant to variant. So, the base Tiger 800 XR now costs ₹ 11.76 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tiger 800 XRx costs ₹ 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Tiger 800 XCx now costs ₹ 13.76 lakh (ex-showroom). At those prices, the Tiger 800 will compete directly against the BMW F 750 GS and the BMW F 850 GS, as well as the Ducati Multistrada 950 and the Honda Africa Twin. In that segment, in the road-oriented models, the BMW F 750 GS is the most affordable at ₹ 12.20 lakh (ex-showroom), while in the off-road oriented models, the Honda Africa Twin is the least expensive at ₹ 13.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

