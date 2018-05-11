Triumph Tiger 1200 vs Ducati Multistrada Enduro vs BMW 1200 GS Adventure: Spec Comparison

The Triumph Tiger 1200 comes with the largest displacement engine among all three bikes

Triumph Motorcycles today launched its flagship adventure bike for India, the 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200. Offered in only one variant, the Tiger 1200 XCx, the bike is priced at ₹ 17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Unlike the previous version, which was called the Tiger Explorer, the bike now comes with a new name, Tiger 1200, along with new styling, host of new and updated features and improved adventure riding capabilities. In India, the bike now rivals the likes of the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro and the BMW R 1200 GS Adventure. We put down all the facts and figures on paper to find out which one makes for a better choice.

Triumph Tiger 1200 18.01 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200: All You Need To Know

Design and Dimensions

The Triumph Tiger 1200 is offered in India in only variant - XCx

All three motorcycles come with all the signature visual cues of an adventure tourer like - tall stance, muscular design and edgy lines, tall windscreen, accommodating seats for upright riding posture, long travel suspension, dual-purpose tyres and more. However, purely on visual appearance, the Multistrada 1200 Enduro comes with a flowing design with smooth lines, while the R 1200 GS the new Tiger 1200's rigid and chiselled profile.

2017 BMW R1200 GS Adventure comes with a rigid and edgy-looking design

In terms of dimensions, the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro does come with marginally bigger proportions and the longest wheelbase among all three at 1594 mm. The Triumph Tiger 1200's wheelbase is considerably shorter at 1520 mm, while the BMW R 1200 GS comes with the shortest wheelbase at 1510 mm. On the other hand, the Triumph Tiger 1200 does come with the shortest seat height, which is adjustable and ranges from 835 mm to 855 mm. The BMW R 1200 GS also comes with adjustable seats but still has the tallest seat height, ranging from 890 mm to 910 mm. The Ducati Multistrada Enduro at the same time comes with a non-adjustable seat at a standard height of 870 mm, however, Ducati does offer optional seats that can be as low as 850 mm and as high as 890 mm.

Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro comes with longest wheelbase among all three

Features and Equipment

On the features front, the Tiger 1200 comes with a host of new offerings like a 5-inch adjustable TFT display with backlit switchgear and 5-way joystick for controls, auxiliary LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamp, keyless ignition, blackened spoked-wheels, and engine protection bar. Other features include 5 riding modes including off-road pro, Triumph's semi-active suspension, optimised corners ABS and traction control, cruise control, electrically adjustable windscreen, heated grips and self-cancelling LED indicators among few others.

The Triumph Tiger 1200 gets a digital instrument cluster

Similarly, the Ducati Multistrada Enduro comes with a host of features like - a full-colour TFT screen with a new Multistrada Link which connects to the app which records parameters like speed, lean angle, fuel consumption and more. The bike also features an electronic semi-active suspension that adjusts to any terrain and riding style, in addition to cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Traction Control, Vehicle Hold Control and more.

Multistrada 1200 Enduro comes with cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control and Traction Control

Also Read: BMW R 1200 GS Powers India Sales

The BMW R 1200 GS at the same time comes features like - optional LED headlamps, LED DRLs and LED indicators, a standard instrument cluster, multiple riding modes, adjustable windscreen, adjustable levers and pedals. Other features include - an electronic suspension which adjusts damping and automatic spring pre-load adjustments ASC (Automatic Stability Control), BMW Motorrad Integral ABS, and BMW Motorrad Paralever. Optional features include - Gearshift assist pro Riding modes pro DTC Hill start control LED flashing turn indicator ABS Pro Daytime riding lights.

BMW R 1200 Adventure comes with a range of electronics

Engine Specification

The Triumph Tiger 1200 is powered by the same engine as earlier, which is a 1,215 cc in-line three-cylinder motor that makes 139 bhp at 9,350 rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 7,600 rpm. However, triumph has updated the motor with a lighter flywheel and a crankshaft and new magnesium cam cover. The engine is paired to a six-speed transmission which also gets a bi-directional quick shifter and the final drive is achieved via a shaft instead of a chain.

Triumph Tiger 1200 gets the same 1220 cc in-line three engine

The BMW R 1200 GS gets a 1,170 cc four-stroke flat twin engine, double overhead camshaft. The engine produces about 123 bhp at 7,750 rpm and develops 125 Nm at 6,500 rpm that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and comes with a final shaft drive.

The BMW R 1200 GS Adventure gets a flat-twin cylinder engine

The Ducati Multistrada Enduro gets the company's tried and tested 1198 cc Testastretta DVT, L-twin engine that delivers about 150 bhp at 9500 rpm and develops 128 Nm of torque at 7500 rpm. Even at just 3500 rpm the available torque is already 100 Nm and remains near-constant, exceeding 110 Nm between 5,000 and 10,000 rpm. It's the only one among all three to come with a final chain drive.

Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro is the most powerful among all three

Price and Verdict

Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Tiger 1200 Multistrada 1200 Enduro R 1200 GS ₹ 17.00 lakh Red Phantom Grey Standard Pro ₹ 17.99 lakh ₹ 18.09 lakh ₹ 17.10 lakh ₹ 20.80 lakh

All the three bikes make a strong case for themselves. When it comes to looks and power the Ducati Multistrada Enduro, surely takes the lead, whereas, in terms of features and performance, it's the new Tiger 1200 that seems like a better choice, while the BMW R 1200 GS comes with a solid range of electronics and adventure riding capabilities that is inferior to none of its rivals. In terms of pricing though, the Triumph Tiger 1200 undercuts both its rivals by up to ₹ 1 lakh, so, we might have to test these bikes in real-world conditions to tell you which one is actually a better adventure bike. However, taking the pricing, features and other factors into consideration, the Triumph Tiger 1200 surely looks like a worthy option, at least on paper.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.