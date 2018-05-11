Triumph has only launched the mid-variant of the Tiger 1200 - the XCX in India

Triumph Motorcycles has finally taken the wraps off the fully updated 2018 Tiger 1200 range in India. Triumph has launched the Tiger 1200 in one model only - the XCX and it is priced at ₹ 17 lakh. Triumph claims that this is the most advanced range of Tiger motorcycles ever, since the first Triumph Tiger came out almost 80 years ago. There have been significant changes made to the motorcycle. In fact, Triumph says that bike gets over a 100 new updates all throughout.

The Triumph Tiger 1200 features a full LED headlamp

The new Tiger 1200 is 11 kg lighter than the previous model, (though the XCX is just 5 kg lighter than before) with the company saving weight on the chassis, engine and the exhaust. Also, the Tiger 1200 now has a Inertial Measurement unit (IMU) along with updated electronics such as an optimised cornering ABS, traction control, Hill-hold assist, ride-by-wire throttle and up to six riding modes (depending on the model you buy). There are also an electrically adjustable windscreen, optional heated grips and seats and 12V power outlets as well.

The Triumph Tiger 1200's engine is the same as before

The 2018 Tiger 1200 continues to use the same engine as earlier, which is a 1,215 cc in-line three motor that makes 139 bhp at 9,350 rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 7,600 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission which also gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

The Triumph Tiger 1200 gets a digital instrument cluster

Other feature highlights include the new 5-inch fully digital instrumentation console, backlit switchgear, all LED lighting, adaptive cornering lights and an updated cruise control along with keyless ignition as well.

The Triumph Tiger XC comes with an Off-Road Pro Mode

Up front, the new Tiger 1200 gets 48 mm WP upside down forks with 190 mm of travel and is electronically adjustable. At the rear is a WP monoshock, which has a travel of 193 mm and is also adjustable as well. The bike gets twin 305 mm disc brakes with Brembo four-piston callipers and a single 282 mm disc with a Nissin two-piston calliper.

The Triumph Tiger 1200 gets twin 305 mm disc brakes with Brembo four-piston callipers

The new Tiger 1200 will go up against the likes of the Ducati Multistrada 1200 and the soon-to-be-launched Ducati Multistrada 1260 along with the BMW R 1200 GS.

