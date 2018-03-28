2018 Toyota Yaris TRD Variant Showcased At 2018 Bangkok Motor Show

Toyota has showcased the TRD variant of the 2018 Yaris sedan at the ongoing Bangkok Motor Show in Thailand. TRD stands for Toyota Racing Development and is the automaker's performance division that tunes and develops race-spec versions of road-going cars. The Thai-spec Toyota Yaris is badged as the Yaris Activ and the TRD variant gets a host of cosmetic upgrades for a sportier appearance. It's not clear if the powertrain has also received improved power and torque figures over the standard version.

(Cosmetic upgrades on the 2018 Toyota Yaris TRD include the new bumper and red lip spoiler)

The Toyota Yaris TRD gets a number of cosmetic upgrades over the standard version. The model gets a revised bumper with more black accents, while a red spoiler adds a sporty appeal to the package. The ORVMs are finished in gloss black with a contrast red finish, while the fog lamp surrounds are much thicker now. The car also gets side skirts and a new bumper design at the rear with a distinctive red lip matching that at the front. There's also a boot-lid spoiler finished in black. Oddly, the Toyota Yaris TRD uses the standard alloy wheels finished in silver, which look rather out of place in the whole package.

(The Toyota Yaris TRD is offered on the S variant)

The Thai-spec Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.2-litre Dual VVt-i 3NR-FE petrol engine tuned for 84 bhp at 6000 rpm and 108 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The motor comes paired to a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Speculations suggest that the 2018 Toyota Yaris Ativ TRD will be sold in limited quantities in Thailand over the next two months. The automaker will then offer TRD kits to customers for a premium over the standard model.

(The 2018 Toyota Yaris will go on sale in India in a few weeks)

That said, the 2018 Toyota Yaris is slated to be launched in the next couple of weeks. The model was officially revealed at the Auto Expo 2018 and will be bridging the gap between the Etios and Corolla Altis in Toyota's line-up. The C-segment sedan will be available with only a 1.5-litre petrol engine at the start, which is likely to get both manual and CVT options. The Toyota Yaris will be competing against the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna in the segment, with prices expected to start around ₹ 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

