New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 Launched In Thailand

Adding sporty accessories to its popular SUV, Toyota has revealed the Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 body kit that brings subtle cosmetic upgrades over the current version.

View Photos
The Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 is currently on sale in Thailand

Toyota has revealed the updated version of the Fortuner TRD Sportivo edition for the Thailand market. Spruced with cosmetic upgrades, the model is now badged as the 2018 Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 and comes with a host of changes including the new bumper and grille surrounds. The alloy wheel design is new as well, while the rear features mild changes to the tailgate on the SUV. The changes also translate in the cabin.

Toyota Fortuner

31.91 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Toyota Fortuner

Elaborating on the cosmetic changes, the 2018 Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 continues to use a black grille instead of chrome on the standard version, but the black accents have been replaced by dull grey accents. The lower section of the grille is now body coloured, while the bumper is now wider and lower and gets red highlights. There's a splitter running at the bottom. The fog lamps have been redesigned as well and get brushed metal accents for a premium touch.

At the rear, the new Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 comes with a brushed metal bar running between the taillights, while the bumper gets a blacked-out section that helps reduce the visual bulk. Other changes include a faux diffuser, larger reflectors and revised fog lamp position on the Fortuner Sportivo 2, along with the new 20-inch alloy wheels for the Thai market. As it has been with the previous models, the SUV gets blacked-out roof and ORVMs to create a contrast over the white paint scheme.

nj9kfrdk

(The Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2's cabin is finished in black with red highlights)

Inside, the sporty edition of the Fortuner Sportivo 2 gets an all-black cabin with red cross-stitching. The SUV also gets the TRD badged instrument console, while the seats and door trims are finished in black and red colours. The key fob also gets the black and red treatment on the Sportivo 2.

Much like India, the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is available in manual and automatic transmissions with all-wheel drive as optional. The international-spec version though gets a tweaked suspension on the Sportivo for better handling.

0 Comments

Toyota India offers the Fortuner SUV in the TRD Sportivo trim and it is likely that the Sportivo 2 will go on sale here in the next few weeks. As Mahindra is all set to enter this segment with the Alturas G4, competing products including the Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq and more, would certainly like more visibility amidst potential buyers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu
MU-X
Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong
Rexton W
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda
Kodiaq
TAGS :
2018 Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo Toyota Fortuner Toyota cars

Latest News

2018 Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 Launched In Thailand
2018 Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 Launched In Thailand
Hyundai Creta Diamond Concept Showcased At Sao Paulo Motor Show
Hyundai Creta Diamond Concept Showcased At Sao Paulo Motor Show
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.63 Lakh
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.63 Lakh
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spotted Testing For The First Time
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spotted Testing For The First Time
Over 400 Medium, Heavy Goods Vehicles Denied Entry Into Delhi
Over 400 Medium, Heavy Goods Vehicles Denied Entry Into Delhi
Insurance Firms Not Liable To Pay People Travelling By Goods Carriers: Madras HC
Insurance Firms Not Liable To Pay People Travelling By Goods Carriers: Madras HC
Passenger Vehicle Segment Records 1.55 Per Cent Growth In October
Passenger Vehicle Segment Records 1.55 Per Cent Growth In October
Near Production Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Spied
Near Production Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Spied
EICMA 2018: 2019 Suzuki GSX-S125 Unveiled
EICMA 2018: 2019 Suzuki GSX-S125 Unveiled
Triumph Introduces New TFT Connectivity System
Triumph Introduces New TFT Connectivity System
Shahan Ali Mohsin Crowned 2018 Indian National Karting Champion
Shahan Ali Mohsin Crowned 2018 Indian National Karting Champion
Skoda Kodiaq Style Variant Price Slashed By Rs. 1 Lakh
Skoda Kodiaq Style Variant Price Slashed By Rs. 1 Lakh
New Generation Toyota Corolla Sedan Set For Global Debut On November 16
New Generation Toyota Corolla Sedan Set For Global Debut On November 16
Triumph Speed Twin Teased In Latest Video
Triumph Speed Twin Teased In Latest Video
Jaguar Land Rover Invests In Arc Electric Motorcycles
Jaguar Land Rover Invests In Arc Electric Motorcycles

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Toyota Fortuner Alternatives

Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32.61 - 36.36 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 32.9 - 38.27 Lakh *
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
₹ 30.83 - 32.89 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 30.81 - 38.39 Lakh *
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
₹ 33.09 - 35.69 Lakh *
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander
₹ 37.44 Lakh *
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong Rexton W
₹ 25.99 - 27.51 Lakh *
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 40.75 - 42.1 Lakh *
View More
Explore Fortuner
×
Explore Now
x
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.63 Lakh
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.63 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities