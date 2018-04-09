2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid Introduced In India With New Features

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has silently introduced the updated Camry Hybrid for the 2018 model year. The 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid remains visually similar to the current model, but it is the feature list that has seen plenty of new additions on the full-size sedan. The 2018 edition is priced at ₹ 37.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The upgrades are largely concentrated towards the cabin and include a refreshing black and tan dual-tone interior, replacing the black and beige themed one. There are new faux wood inserts across the cabin, while a new and sleeker looking three-spoke multi-function steering wheel replaces the older four-spoke unit.

(2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid Interior)

In addition, the 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid feels more value friendly with a host of new additions to the feature list. Updates include a 12-speajer JBL audio system, With wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, LED fog lamps, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and an updated infotainment system. The sedan comes with a total of nine airbags as standard. The 2018 Camry Hybrid also comes with Head-Up Display (HUD) unit, LED projector headlamps, collapsible rear seat headrest and a hotst of other goodies. The feature list certainly puts the updated Camry Hybrid in a better position than the Honda Accord Hybrid and at a lower price tag too.

Power on the 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid continues to come from the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor that churns out a combined power output of 202 bhp and 213 Nm of peak torque. The Camry is known for its plush ride quality and extremely comfortable rear bench with the reclining seats.

(2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid Rear Seats)

The Toyota Camry Hybrid is a popular model in its segment, but sales a dramatic effect last year after the government's taxation norms changed for hybrid vehicles under the GST. As a result, the Camry Hybrid saw a significant drop in demand with prices increasing by nearly ₹ 5 lakh. That said, the 2018 edition is expected to infuse a new life into the sedan offering more value for the price. Apart from the Accord, the Camry Hybrid locks horns against the Skoda Superb in the segment. The 2018 model will also keep the sedan fresh until the new generation model drops in sometime in the future.

