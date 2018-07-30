2018 Suzuki Vitara Facelift Images Leaked Ahead Of Unveil

The Suzuki Vitara is the automaker's flagship SUV and the model is all set for a mid-cycle refresh later this year. With the unveil just around the corner, images of the 2018 Suzuki Vitara facelift have now emerged online revealing the spell of changes on the revised model. The Suzuki Vitara should not be confused with the sub 4-metre Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza that was developed in India to meet the market requirements. The leaked images have surfaced from Australia and show the 2018 Vitara in its updated avatar.

The Suzuki Vitara measures 4.2 metres in length and the facelifted version is likely to be called 'Vitara Series II' upon launch. Upgrades include revised exterior styling on the 2018 Vitara facelift including a new front grille with bolder looking vertical slats finished in chrome. The bumper too gets changes including a new lower air intake design that also houses a radar sensor for the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system that will also be introduced on the updated version. You also get new brushed aluminium bits on the front bumper and new LED daytime running light enclosure. The SUV also comes with new alloy wheel design as well.

(Changes are minimal to the rear of the 2018 Suzuki VItara)

Changes to the rear are minimal with the revised taillight design and a slightly changed bumper making the difference. Other noticeable revisions include the blacked out B-pillar and the tinted rear windshield. Images of the cabin haven't surfaced yet but expect the 2018 Suzuki Vitara Series II to sport new upholstery, updated MID unit, and also software upgrades to the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system.

With respect to the engine options, the Suzuki Vitara Series II is likely to continue with the same and 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.6-litre petrol engines that produce 138 bhp and 118 bhp respectively. Diesel power comes from the 1.6-litre diesel with 118 bhp on tap. The Suzuki Vitara can be had with 5-speed or 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options. There's Suzuki's AllGrip All-Wheel Drive system on offer as well.

The 2018 Suzuki Vitara Series II is likely to debut next month for global markets, whereas the India launch is unlikely anytime soon. While the previous generation Vitara was sold in India, the premium price tag being a CBU meant the SUV couldn't find the desired success in India. A locally manufactured version however, will work wonders for the brand given the popularity of SUVs currently and the acceptance of Maruti Suzuki in the over ₹ 10 lakh price segment. If launched, the Suzuki Vitara Series II will take on the Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass, Renault Captur as well as the upcoming Tata Harrier.

