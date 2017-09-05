2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Specifications, Price, Accessories Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Debut

The new generation Suzuki Swift Sport is all set for its public debut at Frankfurt next week, but the latest set of leaks have left little to imagination on the sporty hatchback. Leaked brochures of the new Swift Sport from Japan have made its way online revealing the complete specifications, prices and even the accessories list on the upcoming model ahead of its reveal on September 12. The new Sport version shares its underpinnings with the new generation version of the Swift but draws power from more powerful engine options. Prices for the Swift Sport will be in the vicinity of 18,36,000-20,50,920 Yen (around ₹ 10.60-11.90 lakh) when it goes on sale in Japan.

(2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Accessories Brochure Leaked)

In its third generation, power on the all-new Suzuki Swift Sport will come from the 1.4-litre four-cylinder, turbocharged BoosterJet petrol engine tuned to produce 138 bhp at 5500 rpm and 230 Nm of peak torque available between 2500-3500 rpm. Suzuki has improved torque output by 10 Nm over the outgoing version while horsepower figures remain similar. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic that will be channeling power to the front wheels. The leaked brochure reveals that the new 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport will be available in a total of six configurations.

(2018 Suzuki Swift Sport gets slightly aggressive styling over the standard model)

In addition, Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency figure of 16.4 kmpl (MT) on the new Swift Sport, in the Japanese test cycle, while the JC08 test cycle, while the auto version is only slightly less efficient returning 16.2 kmpl. The hot hatchback has a kerb weight of 970 kg on the manual and 990 kg on the AT trim, which will make for an overwhelming power-to-weight ratio. Expect incredibly improved acceleration figures and lower 0-100 kmph figures too.

(The interior gets black and red treatment to enhance the sporty look)

The 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport was revealed earlier this year and gets subtle but effective upgrades over the standard model. The sporty version gets a more aggressive body kit, 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels, dual exhausts and much more. The cabin on the hatchback comes with steel finished pedals, leather wrapped steering wheel, black upholstery with contrast red stitching, as well as red coloured panels to add that sporty effect.

Meanwhile, the accessories list on the 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport comprise body decals, floor mats, different alloy wheels and much more. It is said that the model will come with at least 86 different accessory options. Much like the current generation version, the new generation Suzuki Swift Sport will not be available in India. Sales in Japan though, are expected to commence by the end of this month.

That said, should India get a sportier version of the new Swift when it arrives in the country next year? A Maruti Suzuki Swift RS perhaps? Let us know what you think about it.

Spy Image Source: Livedoor Blog

