2018 Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Edition Launched In Italy

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is all set to go on sale in Italy soon and ahead of its official launch, the Japanese automaker has introduced the Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing limited edition in the country. The limited edition is available exclusively online in Italy through Suzuki's official store, and gets a special paint job, additional body kit and a host of new cosmetic additions to the hatchback. The Swift BeeRacing limited edition is only available on the Sport variant that packs in a bigger engine and more power under the hood.

(The 2018 Suzuki Swift BeeRacing Edition is exclusive to the Italian market)

The 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Edition gets a dual-tone paint scheme finished in Champion Yellow and Dubai Black Metallic. The right-offset contrast finished racing stripes add to the appeal of the model. The Swift Sport BeeRacing Edition also gets a new and larger single-frame grille, which Suzuki calls 'staggered' design and comes with a honeycomb mesh. Other upgrades include a front lip spoiler, side skirts and a black finished rear diffuser. The limited edition model also comes with 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips and a black roof with yellow racing stripes.

(Changes include the new diffuser, side skirts and 17-inch alloys on the Swift BeeRacing edition)

Inside, the 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Edition gets a shaped seats with integrated headrests, metal finished sport pedals and Lava Red inserts across the cabin with red stitching throughout. The instrument console also gets the red treatment to match the sporty credentials of the car.

(The cabin gets semi-bucket seat with red stitching and black accents)

Under the hood, the Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Edition uses the same 1.4-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol engine. The motor gets no change over the standard Sport version and is tuned to produce 138 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed manual transmission sending power to the front wheels. The Suzuki Swift Sport can hit the 0-100 kmph in 8.1 seconds with a claimed top speed of 210 kmph.

The 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Edition has been priced at 18,000 Euros (around ₹ 14.40 lakh) in Italy and can be ordered up to April 18,2018.

(The Suzuki Swift BeeRacing edition uses a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine)

Meanwhile, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched last month at the Auto Expo 2018 and has opened to massive demand. The hatchback has crossed over 40,000 bookings within weeks of launch and is fast approaching the one lakh mark. In India, the new generation Swift is available in both petrol and diesel engines, and is priced from ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

