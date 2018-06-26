2018 Suzuki Gixxer Cup Calendar Announced

The fourth edition of the Suzuki Gixxer Cup has been announced and the one-make motorcycle racing series will be kick-starting next month. The Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2018 will be conducting its first round on July 5, 2018 at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, in association with the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship with the season spread across four rounds. Started in 2015, the Gixxer Cup is a platform for find and nurture local racing talent as part of a rider development program. The riders will be using the race-spec Suzuki Gixxer SF that gets a completely reworked 155 cc engine.

Much like the previous three seasons, the Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2018 will continue to have riders competing in two main categories. Riders aged 17 years and above (up to 24 years) will compete in the Gixxer Cup; whereas riders between the age of 12 and 16 years will compete in the Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup. The selection process for the riders who will race at this year's Gixxer Cup will be conducted at the Kari circuit on July 02, 2018.

A total of 22 riders will be participating in the Suzuki Gixxer Cup and 12 riders for the Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup this year. The selected riders will be given a technical training session for three days, after which the riders will apply and obtain the FMSCI 2W license for racing. The riders will also undergo theory sessions and on-track riding experience under the guidance of experts. The training is aimed to give a hands-on experience before the actual racing series.



Speaking about the Gixxer Cup entering its fourth season, Suzuki Motorcycle India - Executive Vice-President, Sajeev Rajasekharan said, "Over the last 3 seasons, Gixxer Cup has evolved into a sought-after platform for the budding racers in India, and a racing championship that motorsports-enthusiasts all over the country look forward to. Laying the foundations for Suzuki's global racing heritage in India, the Suzuki Gixxer Cup brings class-leading motorcycle-racing infrastructure to the local talent by providing them with an affordable platform at a fraction of a cost. The Gixxer Cup also showcases the real potential of the Gixxer SF motorcycles. We look forward to yet another thrilling-season, and wish the riders all the very best for the upcoming season."



The first three rounds of the Suzuki Gixxer Cup will be held at the Kari Motor Speedway with Round 2 and 3 happening in August and October respectively. the final round will be held at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida between November 15-18, 2018.

